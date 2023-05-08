Discover the world's flavours and music at this FREE multicultural fest next month
An outdoor festival showcasing tastes and creations from around the world is returning this spring to Ambleside Park.
The 2023 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from June 2 to 3, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and art stations, and of course, delicious eats and drinks.
Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.
Whether you’re craving scrumptious Filipino adobo, yummy kookoo sabzi, or flavourful vegan burgers, the vendors on-site will have a treat for all appetites.
Plus, you can enjoy an international beer or wine while you catch the exciting entertainment on the mainstage. Artists slated to perform include Rumba Calzada, Mostly Marley, Bukola, and The Whiskeydicks.
The former Bridge Festival will once again host a variety of cultural pavilions created by community groups, volunteers, and businesses. Each unique space features a variety of art, music, and interactive performances.
There will also be traditional games, art activities, and food highlighting different cultures. Featured Pavilions include:
- China
- Colombia
- Francophone
- India
- Iran
- Japan
- Korea
- Poland
- Rwanda
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Welsh Society
- West Coast
- West Vancouver Schools
The Indigenous Learning Circle program will be on-site with a number of activities and storytelling experiences suitable for all ages. West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest will also feature a kids’ zone with a zip line, a dance stage, and live performances by West Vancouver Schools’ elementary and secondary students.
West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest
When: June 2 and 3, 2023
Time: Friday: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm
Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Admission: Free
With files from Elvin Cisco