Discover over 50 innovative films at Vancouver Short Film Festival this spring

A celebration of BC and Canadian short film, documentary, and animation artists and their works returns to Vancouver this spring.

The 13th annual Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) is happening from June 2 to 4 at VIFF Centre, as well as June 2 to 11 online through Eventive across Canada.

VSFF will showcase 57 films in six programs, including 13 entries in the always-popular After Dark block.

“After reviewing a record-high number of festival entries, our film programs represent a series of unapologetically bold, compassionate, delightful, and provoking short films that demand your attention now,” said Emily Weldon and Nicolas Ayerbe Barona, VSFF’s festival co-directors, in a release. “[This year] will be a celebration of uniquely Canadian stories and storytellers that harness the short form with potent and moving vision.

“Emerging and established filmmakers from coast to coast have brought you their best, and viewers better not turn away. Join us to “Keep It Short” and feast on everything the power of short film has to offer.”

The first in-person and in-theatre festival since January 2020 is themed “Rising Stars, Revolutionary Stories,” with 45 films from BC filmmakers and 14 student films.

Highlights of VSFF 2023 include N’xaxaitkw by director Asia Youngman, a tale of a teenager navigating peer pressure when a neighbour convinces her to search for a legendary lake monster; Stay by director King Louie Palomo, an exploration of relationships starring Canada’s Drag Race icon Kendall Gender; and Weeds are Flowers, Too by director Kay Shioma Metchie, a comedy about the lengths a newlywed will go to have the best garden on the block.

VSFF will also be hosting a number of filmmaker-exclusive events to take place at the ANNEX, including networking sessions and industry roundtables.

There will also be an awards presentation that will see the festival award over $30,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.

Check out the festival’s full schedule here.

When: June 2 to 4, 2023 (in-person), June 2 to 11 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver, online via Eventive

Cost: Various; purchase online