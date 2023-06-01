Mushroom Mania: A huge mycological show is happening in Vancouver this weekend

The Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is expanding to a springtime show for the first time in its 44-year history, and it’s happening this weekend.

Vancouver Mycological Society’s (VMS) first Spring Mushroom Show is happening on Sunday, June 4 at VanDusen Botanical Garden. Attendees can expect unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms.

According to Paul Kroger, one of the society’s founding members, the event will be a chance for the public to discover a distinctive variety of mushrooms and other fungi that may occur in the spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Mycological Society (@vanmyco)





“In our displays held in the autumn, we don’t get a chance to display the popular morel mushrooms which only grow in spring along with several other species of interest typical of this time of the year,” said Kroger to Daily Hive.

Head to VanDusen Gardens’ Floral Hall from 10 am to 3 pm to experience everything mushrooms. A selection of identified fresh mushrooms gathered by society members and the public will be on display, and guests are also invited to bring in specimens for identification.

“We also have a variety of vendors offering a selection of products relating to mushrooms and also have many useful mushroom books and other items available for purchase in support of VMS itself,” explained Kroger. “There will be a few brief illustrated lectures about mushrooms available for people to view.”

Mushroom lovers of all ages are welcome. There will even be fungal arts and crafts, an indigenous basket weaver, live mushroom painting, and a felt mushroom-making workshop.

“I really enjoy interacting with an interesting and fun group of people while helping them contribute to the appreciation and knowledge of BC’s mushrooms,” added Kroger.

“VMS started out primarily as a nature appreciation club that acknowledges the interest and focus on many aspects such as edible, hallucinogenic and poisonous mushrooms. We strive to provide accurate information and caution for safe and responsible approaches to the consumption of any mushrooms.”

Tickets for the Spring Mushroom are $5 online and can also be purchased at the door. VMS recommends that guests spend anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes at the show.

When: June 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets are $5 and children under 12 are free. Purchase online