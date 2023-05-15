50,000 expected at Burnaby's biggest festival and parade next month

One of Metro Vancouver’s largest street festivals is getting ready to help kick off the summer season next month.

Hats Off Day in Burnaby Heights will take place on Saturday, June 3 on Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road.

The long-running free festival — which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community – features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the 12-block event is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.

Hats Off Day is renowned for its huge parade as well as special storefront displays and sales hosted by local merchants and restaurants.

This year’s community celebration will have an outer space theme and costumes are highly encouraged. Foodies will want to beam down to check out the street food from around the world as well as dishes from the many popular restaurants in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood.

Applications are still open for merchants, so we don’t have a full list yet of who will be participating, but some restaurants in the area include Sopra Sotto Pizzeria, Glenburn Soda Fountain, and Don Oso’s Restaurant.

Other highlights include a Family Fun Dash, hourly performances by Vancouver Circus School, and live performances on the Hats Off Day Stage at Hastings and Carleton and The Teamsters Mobile Stage at 4400 Hastings.

Hats Off Day 2023 also features the 20th annual Show & Shine, with 100 unique and vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles for all ages to check out.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free