16 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 16 to 18

Il Centro Vancouver's Italian Cultural Centre/eventbrite | Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted) | @5xfest/Instagram

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last weekend of spring is upon us. Don’t let it go to waste!

Plan your days with our rundown of 16 great events happening in Metro Vancouver from June 16 to 18. Father’s Day, Beer by the Pier, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: BC Lions kick off the new CFL season at BC Place this weekend against the Edmonton Elks with a special pre-game concert by two-time Grammy winner and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame LL Cool J.

In addition to LL Cool J, the Lions will have musical performances outside the stadium on both June 16 and June 17. The “two-day extravaganza” includes a BC Lions Backyard Party performance by Famous Players Band on Friday starting at 6 pm at Terry Fox Plaza. The Trews will perform on Saturday on Robson Street during the BC Lions Backyard Party starting at 11 am. Expect both drink specials and family activities during the free outdoor celebrations.

When: June 16 and 17, 2023

Time: Friday: BC Lions Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports begins at 4 pm; Saturday: Backyard Party begins at 11 am. LL Cool J concert at 3 pm, kickoff at 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The inaugural South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival) is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds with live entertainment, exciting rides, and more.

The festival will include a marketplace with vendors from both Canada and India, a fashion show featuring top Indian and Bollywood designers, a car and truck show and shine, plus many other features and attractions.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking place at Swangard Stadium with Juno Award-winning headliners Said The Whale as well as Fake Shark, Generous Thieves, Savannah Read, and Dani Camacho.

The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, and Pacific Breeze Winery. Food trucks on-site to sate your appetite include mouth-watering Mexican dishes by Ay! Mamacita, sizzling eats by Burgerholic and Mr. Tube Steak, and cool treats by Crema Ice Cream.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. And due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 11, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest music talents. The all-ages, outdoor event will also include art installations, a vendor village, and mouthwatering food and drinks.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 2 pm start

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course called “The Monster” is coming to Abbotsford. Tackle 42 thrilling obstacles including an 18-metre Mega Slide, a Tunnel of Love and The Bouncy Cage of Doom. After you complete the obstacle course, you can enjoy street food, refreshing drinks or craft beers on the site.

When: June 15 to 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Tradex – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Cost: $26.64 to $36.89, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops until June 18, with themed games this week including PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Challenger Baseball Night with Toyota Pacific Dealers Superstar Series – Ricky Romero, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Father’s Day Hat Giveaway for the first 500 dads.

When: Now until June 18, 2023

Time: Thursday: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm; Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online here, over the phone at 604-872-5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: The annual Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. features over a dozen breweries and distilleries. The event is an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS) and will treat guests to tasty bites, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Guests can discover hundreds of named varieties of the “Queen of Flowers” at The 66th Biennial Rose Show, and the festivities are free to enjoy.

The main event of this year’s Rose Show is a judged competition with a massive array of blooms freshly cut from members’ gardens. Stroll through the roses arranged by class, colour, and fragrance. Floral fans can also check out the highly anticipated photography competition before chatting with veteran rosarians about their rose-related questions and concerns.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Cultch and Zee Zee Theatre present Dirty Laundry by Australia’s Briefs Factory International. Get ready for a thrilling cabaret of acrobatics, dance, and more led by Fez Faanana, aka Shivanana. Dirty Laundry will also showcase a line-up of classic Briefs performers as well as new acts too.

When: Now until June 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre — 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 to $79, purchase online

What: Lafarge Lake hosts a Family Fishing Day during BC’s free fishing weekend. Experts will be available to teach participants new techniques for catching rainbow trout, plus there will be fly tying lessons, casting lessons, and a salmon raffle.

No license is needed during Family Fishing Day, and prizes will be given out at the end of the event.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Lafarge Lake – Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Anchors away! You’ll want to set sail after visiting this massive ship that’s docking in North Vancouver for the weekend.

HMCS Yellowknife, a Kingston-class coastal defence vessel in the Royal Canadian Navy, will be berthed at Burrard Dry Dock in North Vancouver on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18. And best of all, you can tour it for free.

When: June 17 and 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Burrard Dry Dock Pier – 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver

Cost: FREE

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is opening for its 2023 season on Friday, June 16, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the gravity-fed coaster. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Opens June 16, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: Studio Brewing invites guests to its annual Daisy Days event, featuring dozens of vendors, new beers, food trucks, live music, and giveaways. Daisy Street, right beside the Burnaby brewery, will be blocked off to host dozens of local vendors so you can shop, sip and dine in a fun and safe environment.

When: June 16 to 18, 2023

Time: Noon to 11 pm (Brewery hours), 2 to 7 pm (market hours)

Where: Studio Brewing — 5792 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: The brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers.

Toronto reggae fusion stars Magic! headline the first show on Saturday, June 17. The two-time Juno Award winners topped the charts with their worldwide hit “Rude,” and have performed at the Latin Grammy Awards and the American Music Awards. Also on the bill are The Boom Booms, Bridal Party, Blonde Diamond, and Cawama.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company — 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: Calling all car buffs! Il Centro’s Classica Auto Italiana is a stunning display of classic Italian automobiles and motorcycles. There will also be food and drinks for sale during the auto show, but make sure to not spill anything.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre – 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The seventh annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 17 throughout Grandview-Woodland in East Vancouver.

From records to retro furniture, books to housewares, and toys for the little ones, there’s something for everyone at this massive Vancouver garage sale. Make sure you bring cash and bags to hold everything you find.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)