In the navy: You can tour this massive ship for FREE this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 14 2023, 5:53 pm
In the navy: You can tour this massive ship for FREE this weekend
HMCS Yellowknife/canada.ca
Anchors away! You’ll want to set sail after visiting this massive ship that’s docking in North Vancouver for the weekend.

And best of all, you can tour it for free.

HMCS Yellowknife, a Kingston-class coastal defence vessel in the Royal Canadian Navy, will be berthed at Burrard Dry Dock in North Vancouver on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HMCS Yellowknife (@hmcsyellowknife)

The family-friendly event will see guests go on a guided tour of the navy patrol vessel.

Constructed in the Halifax Shipyards in 1998, HMCS Yellowknife has a crew made up mostly of naval reservists.

navy ship tours

HMCS Yellowknife/Facebook.com

The defence vessel is often patrolling west coast waters and serves as a training platform for junior officers. She also conducts fishery and sovereignty patrols as well as helps in search and rescue missions.

Attendees of the free tours will also have an opportunity to learn about Canadian history as well as available careers in the Royal Canadian Navy.

navy ship tours

HMCS Yellowknife/Facebook.com

HMCS Yellowknife free tours in North Vancouver

When: June 17 and 18, 2023
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Burrard Dry Dock Pier – 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver
Cost: FREE

