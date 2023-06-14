This global community is helping Vancouverites make creative connections

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the largest creative communities in the world is continuing to grow in 2023, and Vancouverites have the opportunity to join in the global connection.

Soho House, a platform that cultivates creativity in all forms, has members and houses in 17 countries around the world, including Canada.

Founded in 1995 by entrepreneur Nick Jones, Soho House describes itself as “a place where people can share ideas and make connections in physical and digital spaces.” And though Vancouver does not currently have its own location, locals can connect with the global community through its Cities Without Houses (CWH) membership.

CWH membership currently operates in 80 cities throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia-Pacfic, Africa, and Latin America.

Soho House hosts a variety of members-only events in each CWH location. In Vancouver, members got to experience a decadent time together at the popular Uno Gelato.

The CWH events programme aims to spotlight each city’s creativity through dinners, parties, talks, workshops and more.

No matter what your passions are, Soho House’s CWH has an event tailored for you. Industries showcased include music, fashion, art, film, food and drink, tech and well-being. And it’s a great way to meet some new friends.

Becoming a member also grants you access to the 40 Soho House locations worldwide when you travel, plus you can bring up to three guests with you at a time.

Other perks of being a Cities Without Houses member include access to gyms and spas as well as daily events in Soho Homes, member rates and its mouthwatering restaurants, and benefits from a variety of brands.

More information on Soho House’s CWH memberships and how to apply can be found online.