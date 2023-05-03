World's largest inflatable obstacle course coming to Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you’re looking to blow off some steam, the 300-metre inflatable obstacle course coming to Abbotsford will certainly have you running, bouncing, jumping and smiling from ear to ear.

This summer, the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course called “The Monster” is coming to Abbotsford.

“Regress to your childhood as you take on 42 brand new obstacles including an 18m ‘Mega Slide,’ a ‘Tunnel of Love’ and ‘The Bouncy Cage of Doom!” the site reads.

The course will be inflated for Canadians for the first time in June for folks in Victoria; however, the weekend after, people in Abbotsford will be able to run the course.

Tickets go on sale May 4 at 10 am for this 1,000-foot-long bouncy “party playground,” which is open from June 15 to 18 at the TradeX.

After you complete the obstacle course, you can enjoy street food, refreshing drinks or craft beers on the site.

“With live DJs, arcade games and other crazy activities available throughout the event, this will be one unmissable funfest you won’t forget,” organizers say.

Before coming to Canada, The Monster has been a major hit in the UK, according to its website, “with sell-out events across the country since 2017.”

If you’re hoping to visit with kids between 7 to 15, you’re encouraged to attend the event at certain times.

Family-oriented youth sessions are:

Thursday, June 15, from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm

Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, from 10 am to 5 pm

Otherwise, adult sessions for people over 16 years old are welcome during the daily site hours.

When: June 15 to 18, 2023

Where: Tradex1190 – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Admission: Reserve tickets online ($26.64 to $36.89)