EventsNews

World's largest inflatable obstacle course coming to Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
May 3 2023, 7:04 pm
World's largest inflatable obstacle course coming to Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)
themonster.canada/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Brain Health Workshop

Sun, May 7, 9:30am

Brain Health Workshop
The Show by Emily Carr University

Thu, May 11, 6:00pm

The Show by Emily Carr University
VBGA Plant Sale

Sat, May 13, 10:00am

VBGA Plant Sale
55 Years of #1 Hits

Sat, May 13, 7:30pm

55 Years of #1 Hits
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you’re looking to blow off some steam, the 300-metre inflatable obstacle course coming to Abbotsford will certainly have you running, bouncing, jumping and smiling from ear to ear. 

This summer, the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course called “The Monster” is coming to Abbotsford.

“Regress to your childhood as you take on 42 brand new obstacles including an 18m ‘Mega Slide,’ a ‘Tunnel of Love’ and ‘The Bouncy Cage of Doom!” the site reads. 


The course will be inflated for Canadians for the first time in June for folks in Victoria; however, the weekend after, people in Abbotsford will be able to run the course. 

Tickets go on sale May 4 at 10 am for this 1,000-foot-long bouncy “party playground,” which is open from June 15 to 18 at the TradeX. 


After you complete the obstacle course, you can enjoy street food, refreshing drinks or craft beers on the site. 

“With live DJs, arcade games and other crazy activities available throughout the event, this will be one unmissable funfest you won’t forget,” organizers say. 


Before coming to Canada, The Monster has been a major hit in the UK, according to its website, “with sell-out events across the country since 2017.”

If you’re hoping to visit with kids between 7 to 15, you’re encouraged to attend the event at certain times.

Family-oriented youth sessions are:

  • Thursday, June 15, from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm

  • Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, from 10 am to 5 pm


Otherwise, adult sessions for people over 16 years old are welcome during the daily site hours.

The Monster

When: June 15 to 18, 2023

Where: Tradex1190 – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Admission: Reserve tickets online ($26.64 to $36.89)

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.