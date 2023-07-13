15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 14 to 16
Welcome to the weekend – time to get outside and enjoy July!
Check out these 15 great things to do from July 14 to 16, including Truck Stop Concert Series, Chow Down Chinatown, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Vancouver Folk Music Festival
Coquitlam Pride
What: Coquitlam’s first-ever Pride Celebration takes place at Evergreen Cultural Centre. The fun begins with a free family-friendly party filled with craft activities, storytime, Pride history, artists, and more from 12 to 5 pm.
The all-ages excitement continues with Cirque de Coquitlam – A Drag Circus! at 7 pm, followed by a 19+ Pride After Dark shindig that starts at 9 pm. Evening events are ticketed and are on sale now.
When: July 15, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Admission: Free and ticketed events
Vancouver Chinatown Festival 2023
What: The 21st Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.
This year’s celebration features an eye dotting and lion dance by the Mah Society, a Vancouver Aquarium display, market vendors, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.
When: July 15 and 16, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Bandits
What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this summer! They take on the Calgary Surge on June 25, Ottawa Blackjacks on July 9, and more. Plus don’t miss the Championship Weekend from August 11 to 13.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online
Playland Singles Night
What: If you’re ready to get off the bumper cars of singlehood and ride the roller coaster of love, make plans for Playland’s Singles Night on July 15 from 6 to 11 pm. It will be filled with fun activities to help spark a connection.
Thrill rides will be operational, delicious food and drinks will be available, and all members, including the LGBTQ2S+ community, can mix and mingle with individuals of interest. You may even get a chance to participate in Playland’s speed dating rounds that will take place throughout the evening.
When: July 15, 2023
Time: 6 to 11 pm
Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $33 to $45, purchase online
Comedy With An Accent
What: Little Mountain Gallery hosts a showcase of talented stand-up comics from around the world right here in Vancouver. This month’s performers include Aiden Javed, Poncho Gomez, Maria Rivadeneyra, Harmeet Singh Kholi, and Amy Walsh.
When: July 14, 2023
Time: 8:30 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online
Vancouver Canadians
What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.
The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Eugene Emeralds from July 14 to 16, highlights include Fortis BC Friday, a Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Encorp on Saturday, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Bucket Hat Giveaway.
When: July 14 to 16, 2023
Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Friday and Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Sunday)
Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office
Board Games & Tea Community Games Day
What: Board Games & Tea hosts a Community Games Day fundraiser for Port Moody Station Museum on July 16. Get ready to roll the dice with some friends as there will be a variety of tabletop options to choose from.
When: July 16, 2023
Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm
Where: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: $15 donation per person for two-hour blocks and $20 donation per person for special three-hour games. Reservation details online
Cool off at Cultus Lake Waterpark
What: A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2023 season.
Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.
When: Now until September 4, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Greek Summerfest
What: Vancouver Greek Summerfest, happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue on the Burnaby border, features eight days of jam-packed action including live bands, cultural performances, and more.
And yes, there will be a ton of mouthwatering Greek food to discover.
When: July 13 to 16, 2023
Time: 11 am to late
Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series
What: Country music lovers will want to saddle up and ride on down to Red Truck Beer Company this weekend.
The popular Truck Stop Concert Series continues with an epic outdoor show on Saturday, July 15, with live performances, delicious food and drinks, and the perfect atmosphere for a summer party. Add in a country music lineup full of can’t-miss local and international stars, and this party is sure to have you shouting, “Yeehaw!”
When: July 15, 2023
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online
Theatre BC Provincial Mainstage 2023
What: Theatre BC, the parent association for community theatre in the province, presents the annual Mainstage Festival at Surrey Arts Centre this month. Enjoy unique performances from theatre companies across BC and the Lower Mainland, including The Exquisite Hour by Stewart Lemoine (presented by Stage North), Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe (presented by Pivot Theatre), The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson (presented by Nanaimo Theatre Group), and more.
When: Now until July 15, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Various, purchase online
Rocket & Roll Drag Night at H.R. MacMillan Space Centre
What: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Rocket & Roll Drag Night is touching down on Thursday, July 13 starting at 6:30 pm.
The after-hours celebration is open to all ages and promises to be a perfect mix of music, astronomy, and drag artistry.
When: July 13, 2023
Time: 6:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online
Chow Down Chinatown
What: Chow Down Chinatown, presented by local funk rockers Son of James and Chinese Cultural Centre, takes place at the outdoor courtyard of the centre’s David Lam Hall.
The free celebration encourages foodies to order their favourite takeout from the many neighbourhood restaurants and shops and enjoy it with live concerts and Kung Fu films.
When: July 14, 2023
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Outdoor courtyard of David Lam Hall, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver – 50 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Nuba’s 20th Anniversary Block Party and Lebanese Feast
What: Nuba’s 20th-anniversary celebration on July 16 will take over on East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec from 2 to 10 pm. Entry is complimentary and guests will enjoy live DJs, a bar, and a scrumptious Lebanese menu. Food and drink tickets will be available on-site.
When: July 16, 2023
Time: 2 to 10 pm
Where: East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec
Admission: Free; food and drink tickets will be available on-site. RSVP online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with an exciting match at BC Place against LA Galaxy.
When: July 15, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Opera in the Park
What: Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby present the return of Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 16, at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.
The family-friendly event will give attendees an unforgettable preview of Western Canada’s largest opera company’s upcoming season of The Magic Flute, Don Pasquale, and Carmen.
When: July 16, 2023
Time: 3 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (concert begins)
Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free; seating is first-come-first-served