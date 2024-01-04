15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 5 to 7
The first weekend of 2024 is already here, so let’s have some fun!
Foodies, comedy fans and more will have lots to enjoy around Vancouver. In fact, here are 15 great events to check out from January 5 to 7.
For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Rogers Arena
What: WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Vancouver for the first time since 2020, and it’s got everybody saying, “YEAH!”
One of the professional wrestling and entertainment behemoth’s marquee shows will be held at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5. The televised WWE event is also the first time since 2022 that the company has been in Vancouver.
When: January 5, 2024
Time: 4:45 pm
Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
New Year, New Me at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 5 to 20, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
St. Paul’s Hospital Lights of Hope
What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope. St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year.
When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024
Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season
Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Jerry Seinfeld
What: Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver this winter with his newest stand-up routine, and fans will have four chances to see him live at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
Seinfeld’s big break came with his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The Brooklyn-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
When: January 5 and 6, 2024
Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Holiday Shop at The Polygon Gallery
What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.
The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop until January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.
When: Now until January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)
Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Robson Square Ice Rink
What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.
Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs and jazz bands.
When: Open daily until February 29, 2024
Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee
Bright Nights at Stanley Park
What: Though the Christmas Train tickets may be all sold out, there’s still lots to see and do at Bright Nights in Stanley Park throughout the holidays. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.
Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.
When: Now until January 6, 2024
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance
Admission: Free for Bright Nights
East Van Panto: Beauty and the Beast
What: East Van Panto’s Beauty and the Beast introduces audiences to bright and business-minded Belle, who becomes imprisoned in an enchanted specialty grocery store run by a stuck-in-his-ways Beast. She must use her smarts with the help of her new friends Miso Potts, little Tofu, and their Bento Buds to change Beast’s perspective and break the curse before time runs out.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
FlyOver Canada – Soar With Santa
What: Keep the magic of the season going with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight until January 7, 2024.
Afterwards, drop by the Flying Whale Waterfront Café for seasonal treats like Christmas Cake Pops, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Cookies, and more.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
Lights by the Lake at Harrison Hot Springs
What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.
The village’s annual Lights by the Lake will happen until Sunday, January 7, 2024. Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: Dusk to 11 pm
Where: Harrison Hot Springs
Admission: Free
New Year’s Calligraphy
What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre invites guests to begin 2024 with a free drop-in calligraphy activity. Write Japanese characters on washi with brush & ink, including auspicious words for the new year or your own aspirations for the coming months. Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided.
You can also learn how to play Shogi, a popular mind sport from Japan. There will be live instruction, games, and tournaments running throughout the afternoon.
When: January 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Bright Walk in White Rock
What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine Drive is happening every night until January 7, 2024. You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations, including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, and over 50,000 twinkling lights.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: Lights are on all day on weekends and from dusk to dawn on weekdays
Where: White Rock Waterfront
Cost: Free
The Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea at Notch8
What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver invites you to its Lunar New Year at the Castle happenings, including the new themed Afternoon Tea at Notch8.
The tea room will feature a stunning room design by Koncept Designs and offers Fairmont’s seasonal selection of sweet and savoury bites from Notch8’s Executive Chef Danai Hongwanishkuhl.
Think Chilled Char Siu Pork Belly with apple and pork floss and a Dragon Ball Cream Puff, to name just a few. Naturally, you can expect a special red envelope with chocolate coins at the Year of the Dragon-inspired experience.
When: Wednesday to Sunday from January 4 until February 25, 2024
Time: Seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm
Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)
Cost: $34.50 per adult, $40 per child (ages 12 and under); make a reservation
Forbidden Vancouver’s Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour
What: Get festive and forbidden this season with the new Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour. Acclaimed guided walking tours company Forbidden Vancouver invites you to step inside downtown’s iconic buildings and discover stories of intrigue, jealousy, and murder.
Guests will also enjoy beautiful holiday displays in some of Vancouver’s finest hotel lobbies, get a private viewing inside the Marine Building, and stay warm with a delicious hot chocolate at the award-winning Mink Chocolates.
When: January 2 to 7, 2024
Time: 11 am and 2 pm
Where: Starts at the corner of Robson Street and Granville Street
Cost: $45-$49. Purchase online
Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium
What: Make new seasonal memories with Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests can check out the Jelly Snow Globe, treat themselves to The Polar Express 4D Experience, and discover 65,000 species, including the aquarium’s rescued marine mammals.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Admission: Various prices; purchase online