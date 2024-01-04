15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 5 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first weekend of 2024 is already here, so let’s have some fun!

Foodies, comedy fans and more will have lots to enjoy around Vancouver. In fact, here are 15 great events to check out from January 5 to 7.

What: WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Vancouver for the first time since 2020, and it’s got everybody saying, “YEAH!”

One of the professional wrestling and entertainment behemoth’s marquee shows will be held at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5. The televised WWE event is also the first time since 2022 that the company has been in Vancouver.

When: January 5, 2024

Time: 4:45 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 5 to 20, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

St. Paul’s Hospital Lights of Hope What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope. St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year. When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024

Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free Jerry Seinfeld What: Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver this winter with his newest stand-up routine, and fans will have four chances to see him live at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Seinfeld’s big break came with his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Brooklyn-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. When: January 5 and 6, 2024

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online Holiday Shop at The Polygon Gallery What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright. The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop until January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists. When: Now until January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free Robson Square Ice Rink What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice. Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs and jazz bands. When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee Bright Nights at Stanley Park What: Though the Christmas Train tickets may be all sold out, there’s still lots to see and do at Bright Nights in Stanley Park throughout the holidays. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza. Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends. When: Now until January 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: Free for Bright Nights East Van Panto: Beauty and the Beast What: East Van Panto’s Beauty and the Beast introduces audiences to bright and business-minded Belle, who becomes imprisoned in an enchanted specialty grocery store run by a stuck-in-his-ways Beast. She must use her smarts with the help of her new friends Miso Potts, little Tofu, and their Bento Buds to change Beast’s perspective and break the curse before time runs out. When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online FlyOver Canada – Soar With Santa What: Keep the magic of the season going with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight until January 7, 2024. Afterwards, drop by the Flying Whale Waterfront Café for seasonal treats like Christmas Cake Pops, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Cookies, and more. When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised. Lights by the Lake at Harrison Hot Springs What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival. The village’s annual Lights by the Lake will happen until Sunday, January 7, 2024. Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch. When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free