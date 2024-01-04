10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in January

Kick off 2024 with a great art show happening in and around Vancouver!
Here are 10 fantastic ones to add to your calendar to start the new year, including Mean Girls, PuSh Festival, and more.
Broadway Across Canada – Mean Girls
What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver, and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.
The highly anticipated Mean Girls musical, based on the beloved Tina Fey book, will provide all the energy and fun you remember from the movie. Cheer on Cady Heron as she takes on a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But she needs to be careful, as she’ll soon learn that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
When: January 23 to 28, 2024
Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Quirk-e Showcase: The Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders
What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a performance and panel showcase of Quirk-E, the Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders. Enjoy tea and coffee with a number of the kollective’s members and learn about the variety of artistic productions they have created over the past 17 years.
When: January 20, 2024
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
Choir Boy
What: Choir Boy is the acclaimed coming-of-age story of Pharus, a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys and the leader of its famed gospel choir. Pharus soon discovers that conforming to the school’s traditions is more difficult than he thought when he learns to accept his identity as a young gay man.
Choir Boy is filled with soaring gospel hymns and is a testament to the healing power of music from the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight.
When: January 25 to February 25, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting from $29; purchase online
PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024
What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.
The Lower Mainland’s signature mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.
When: January 18 to February 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli at the Playhouse; purchase online
Pants at the Firehall Arts Centre
What: Pants, written, performed, and choreographed by Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg, is an exploration of the gender binary through insightful comedy and solo dance. Audiences can expect personal storytelling as well as revealing movement in this one-hour show.
When: January 17 to 20, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Firehall Arts Centre — 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Sliding scale of $30-$50; purchase online
Staying Curious at Ferry Building Gallery
What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.
Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.
When: Wednesday to Sunday from January 11 to February 4, 2024 (opening reception on January 11 from 6 to 8 pm; Meet the Artists event on January 14 from 2 to 3 pm)
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver
Cost: By donation
The Mirror by Gravity and Other Myths
What: DanceHouse and The Cultch present The Mirror by Australia’s Gravity and Other Myths. Watch in awe as the laws of physics are suspended in order to create a new kind of dance mixed with elements of circus, cabaret, and even a light spanking of kink. Audiences will be treated to a huge serving of humour, torch songs and sexy underpants at The Playhouse this January.
When: January 24 to 27, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: From $35; purchase online
New Year, New Me at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.
When: Every Friday and Saturday until January 20, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
A Burlesque Slumber Party
What: Sheena’s Burlesque and Mum’s The Word invite you for an evening of laughter, allure, and intimate performances in East Vancouver. Join Holly Graphic, Maverick, and Peter Packer for the perfect blend of sensuality, fun, satin pyjamas, and sparkling pasties.
When: January 23, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Mum’s The Word – 1301 Commercial Drive Vancouver
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door; purchase online
Always…Patsy Cline
What: First Impressions Theatre continues its 40th Anniversary Season with a brand-new version of Always… Patsy Cline by Ted Swindley. The celebration of the legendary country singer is based on the true story of Louise Seger, a huge Patsy Cline fan who became friends with the star through a series of heartfelt letters.
Always… Patsy Cline includes 27 of her biggest hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight.”
When: January 4 to 14, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Metro Theatre – 1370 Marine Drive SW, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online