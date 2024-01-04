10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in January

Broadway Across Canada | The Mirror (Andy Phillipson/Gravity and Other Myths)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Kick off 2024 with a great art show happening in and around Vancouver!

Here are 10 fantastic ones to add to your calendar to start the new year, including Mean Girls, PuSh Festival, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver, and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.

The highly anticipated Mean Girls musical, based on the beloved Tina Fey book, will provide all the energy and fun you remember from the movie. Cheer on Cady Heron as she takes on a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But she needs to be careful, as she’ll soon learn that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

When: January 23 to 28, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a performance and panel showcase of Quirk-E, the Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders. Enjoy tea and coffee with a number of the kollective’s members and learn about the variety of artistic productions they have created over the past 17 years.

When: January 20, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Choir Boy is the acclaimed coming-of-age story of Pharus, a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys and the leader of its famed gospel choir. Pharus soon discovers that conforming to the school’s traditions is more difficult than he thought when he learns to accept his identity as a young gay man.

Choir Boy is filled with soaring gospel hymns and is a testament to the healing power of music from the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight.

When: January 25 to February 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $29; purchase online