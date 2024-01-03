Yuk Yuk's comedy club at Hastings Racecourse has quietly closed

One of Canada’s largest chain of comedy clubs is once again without a location in Vancouver with the recent closure of Yuk Yuk’s at Hastings Racecourse.

The stand-up comedy venue confirmed to Daily Hive that it is no longer operating inside of the casino, with its last shows taking place in December before quietly closing just before Christmas.

According to the club’s operator and promoter, Garry Yuill, comedians and comedy fans have enjoyed the Yuk Yuk’s room since it opened in January 2023. However, it was a battle to consistently get audiences out.

“Running shows at Hastings Racecourse was a positive experience,” Yuill told Daily Hive. “The casino staff were great as well. It just seems like it may be a difficult area to draw a crowd to.”

“We’re hoping to find somewhere to host regular shows in Vancouver again. But in the meantime, we are doing monthly shows at the Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre, plus our regular events in Surrey and White Rock.

Yuill is the operator of Yuk Yuk’s Surrey, which has a home at Elements Casino in Cloverdale. He also ran the previous Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver near City Hall on Cambie Street until the club was forced to close due to event restrictions at the start of the pandemic.

Comedy fans can still get their fill of laughter at the next Yuk Yuk’s South Vancouver event at Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre on Saturday, January 20. The two shows inside the Jewish Community Centre feature SiriusXM Top Comic Matt O’Brien, opener Alex Carr, and host Nicole Tanner.

Yuk Yuk’s is also presenting three events at the Oceana Parc Playhouse in White Rock on January 13, April 6 and May 25, with touring headliners and acclaimed local comics taking to the stage.

When: January 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre – 950 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $25; purchase online for 7 pm and 9:30 pm shows