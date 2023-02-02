15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 3 to 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first weekend of the month is always extra sweet!

Fill your time with our checklist of 15 fun events happening in Metro Vancouver from February 3 to 5. Everything To Do With Sex Show, Black History Month at VIFF and more!



What: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a sensory extravaganza that will feature over 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s finest works projected onto tall walls and expansive floors, including iconic works such as Starry Night and Sunflowers.

When: Now to March 5, 2023

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Starting at $31.99 for adults, $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Purchase online

What: Songs of Freedom, a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The 11th annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Louise Rose and Khari Wendell McClelland and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 10 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42 plus GST and Fees. Purchase online

What: Place des Arts invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in art. Tour the not-for-profit arts education centre, then take part in the drop-in style activities inspired by the content and/or mediums in the current exhibitions.

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online

What: Taboo Productions’ The Everything To Do With Sex Show is returning to Vancouver from February 3 to 5 for a weekend full of steamy shows, informative seminars, and vendors ready to help you take your loving to the next level.

This year’s entertainment includes world-famous penis painter Brent Ray Fraser, premier gender illusionist Symone, the Miss BumBum North America Contest, and acclaimed heels dance troupe Luminesque Dance.

When: February 3 to 5, 2023

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Han-soom is a showcase of Korean ceramic vessels created by celebrated artists Grace Han and Gloria Jue-Youn Han. The artists’ evocative pottery draws on the technological and artistic traditions of Korean ceramics and is also a tribute to the transformative power of clay as a material and a means of communication.

When: Now until February 5, 2023.

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 6 pm (Thursday and Friday)

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Jazz Impresario Cory Weeds and Tim Reinert of Infidels Jazz team up to present a weekend-long celebration of emerging artists at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts. Featuring acts such as alto saxophonist Jesse Davis with The Spike Wilner Trio, pianist Miki Yamanaka, and Lezlie Harrison and her group.

When: February 4 and 5, 2023

Time: All Day

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: $45-$60, plus weekend pass available. Purchase online

What: Dine Out Vancouver is back for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place until February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest (Canada’s largest food and drink festival) features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: Now until February 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver. See the full list online

What: Rockband Karaoke is a free event presented by Bonus Stage that features a massive 1,400-song catalogue to choose from.

Singers and gamers of all skill levels are welcome to dive into the Rockband catalogue full of hits from the 1960s to 2010s. Genres include Classic Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, Reggae, Country, Pop and more.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Pre-registration at 5:45 pm, event from 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Admission: Free, register online

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Saskatchewan Rush in NLL action at Rogers Arena.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun festival at Oppenheimer Park on Sunday, February 5. The free event will feature live performances, a community meal, and more.

The new outdoor festival takes place from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and is highlighted by ceremonial Taiko drumming and a Sacred Fire in collaboration with elder Veronica. Attendees will also enjoy a Paueru Mashup lesson and community dance led by Vancouver-based Company 605,

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park – 400 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Love Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge from February 3 to 26, with Valentine’s-themed lights transforming the park. Bring your loved ones to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for romantics of all ages.

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. You can even enter for a chance to win a two-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.

When: February 3 to 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Grammy Award-winner Lewis Black is the longest-running contributor to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. His comedy specials have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix, and he has also written three best-selling books. The King of the Rant will be at the Vogue Theatre this month.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $34.50, purchase online

What: Some of Canada’s biggest musicians are coming to Vancouver this week for a free festival celebrating the ocean, and you can see them perform live at Jack Poole Plaza.

The Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) is hosting the first Ocean Festival on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The family-friendly outdoor event features hands-on activities, storytelling and concerts on the main stage, and more.

When: February 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 3 to 8 pm (Friday), 12 to 8 pm (Saturday)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: VIFF Centre presents a month of movies shining a spotlight on Black film, Black film artists, Black thinkers, and activists.

This year’s Black History Month programming includes two series: Icons, which celebrates the accomplishments of American movie stars like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Chadwick Boseman, and Dispatches, which focuses on documentaries, ideas, and social justice.

When: Various dates from February 1 to 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14. Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish or order delivery through DoorDash.

Participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creation, helping promote local restaurants and sharing their cheesy experiences with others.

When: Now until February 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Spontaneous Shakespeare Company players are inspired by the words of the Bard of Avon and the audience’s suggestions to create a brand new epic play at Tightrope Theatre. Expect witty wordplay, betrayal, schemes, and of course, soliloquies.

When: February 3, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online