The most gravy-filled, cheesiest time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 11th year this week.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14 this year – making the name a bit of a misnomer, as it will happen over two weeks instead of one.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish.

Event organizers have just announced participating restaurants for this year’s event, and it looks like there’s going to be nine different Vancouver spots dishing up their very best versions of our favourite drunk food.

Starting this week, you can expect to find special dishes on offer from places like Fable Bar (with a Holiday Poutine), Blaze Gourmet Burgers (with a Blaze Beef n’ Bacon Poutine), and Johnnie Fox’s (with a Chicken Fillet Poutine).

All Vancouver spots participating this year include the following:

Fable Bar

Johnnie Fox’s

Stanley’s Bar and Grill

Vancouver Aquarium

Fryway87

Blaze Gourmet Burgers

Five Star Fried Chicken Ltd.

Fable Diner

Chirpyhut Fried Chicken

Other BC spots will also be offering up versions of their own, including Victoria’s Greek n’Go, Surrey’s Hopcott Farm Bistro, and Kelowna’s Beer Institute.

Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish, or order delivery through DoorDash. After trying out a few dishes, participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creation, helping promote local restaurants and sharing their cheesy experiences with others.

You can view the full list on La Poutine Week’s website, as well as find out the specific dishes each restaurant will be offering.