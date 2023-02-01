Bass Coast just dropped its lineup and fans are PUMPED about the headliner

BC’s Bass Coast Music and Arts Festival just revealed its first round of artists to grace its stages this summer, and many fans are seriously thrilled with the festival’s choice of headliner.

French DJ and producer CloZee is the biggest name to be revealed so far. She creates dreamy bass sets inspired by her classical guitar roots infused with a mix of trap and hip-hop.

“JE T’AIME,” one Instagram user wrote beneath CloZee’s comment on Bass Coast’s lineup announcement.

“Oh my goodness this is ammmazing!!!” wrote another.

Other artists coming to Bass Coast in 2023 include Justin Martin, Nala, Sicaria, Yu Su, and the Funk Hunters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bass Coast Festival (@basscoastfest)

The boutique festival brings a mix of electronic artists to its stages set up near Merritt, BC. Attendees camp along a scenic river and enjoy beautiful art installations, food from local vendors, and wellness events such as yoga during the three-day-long festival.

Bass Coast is happening from July 7 to 10 this year and tickets start at $419.

Here’s everyone on the lineup revealed so far: