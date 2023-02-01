EventsVentureEntrepreneursDH Community Partnership

You can lunch with Lululemon founder Chip Wilson this month to help a great cause

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 1 2023, 8:36 pm
You can lunch with Lululemon founder Chip Wilson this month to help a great cause
Zajac Ranch/Submitted | Chip Wilson (Clem Louineau/ Daily Hive)
The start of a new month is a great opportunity to expand your business skillset and make new connections. A question-and-answer luncheon with two of BC’s biggest entrepreneurs and philanthropists is the perfect chance to do just that.

Mel Jr. & Marty Zajac Foundation is hosting its fourth Lunch with a Legend at the Terminal City Club on Monday, February 13.

Special guests of the exclusive event are Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson and imagine1day founder Summer (aka Shannon) Wilson. All proceeds will benefit the Zajac Ranch for Children.

“These charitable luncheon events are a way for the business community and philanthropists alike to celebrate true legends and leaders in our province while at the same time providing the opportunity to learn more about them and about our summer camp program for children and youth who live with medical challenges and serious illnesses,” said the Zajac Foundation in the event description.

Zajac Ranch

Zajac Ranch/Submitted

Lunch with a Legend includes a three-course meal with wine, a fireside Chat with Chip and Summer Wilson, and a tax receipt.

Questions for the business and philanthropic pair will be taken from social media and live attendees. by Stephen Jagger, board member of The Mel Jr. & Marty Zajac Foundation.

Summer and Chip Wilson

Summer and Chip Wilson/holditall.com

Chip and Summer established the Chip and Shannon Wilson School of Design at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, founded the non-profit organization imagine1day, and donated $100 million to BC Parks in 2022. The Lululemon founder also pledged $100 million last year to research to find a cure for facio-scapulo-humeral muscular dystrophy or FSHD.

The Zajac Ranch provides camps for children and young adults with long-term medical conditions and disabilities. These experiences give participants the opportunity to explore the outdoors while developing greater social and environmental awareness, increasing self-confidence and independence, creating lasting friendships, and having fun.

Zajac Ranch

Zajac Ranch/Submitted

Lunch with a Legend featuring Chip & Summer Wilson

When: February 13, 2023
Time: 11:30 am to 2 pm
Where: Terminal City Club – 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $250 per person, 10-seat tables are also available. Purchase and make a donation online

