15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 23 to 25

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How is it already the last weekend of February?

Make the most of it by checking out these 15 great events happening around the city from February 23 to 25. We’ve got Matriarchs Uprising, Vancouver International Wine Fest, and more!

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The popular Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) event returns from February 22 to 27 for its fourth year in a row, with public spaces across downtown being transformed into interactive, open-air galleries.

There will also be special programming, including a Curator Talk and the return of Blanketing The City: Lighting the Way.

When: Now until February 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Chill X Studio in Mount Pleasant is presenting a Just For Laughs Vancouver show on Friday, February 23 as part of the Best of the West series.

Each of the Chill, Comedy showcases boasts a stacked lineup of comics who have been featured on CBC, SiriusXM, World Series of Comedy, and more.

When: February 23, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Chill X Studios — 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Wintertime is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

When: Now until February 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events; tickets and full details can be found here

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singledom.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Dark Fields of Winter is an intimate winter beer-tasting experience featuring beers from Canada and around the world, as well as a special selection of locally invited BC breweries. The event is described as “Not quite a beer fest, bottleshare, or a beer bar, but somewhere unique within those core elements combined.”

When: February 23, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 204-3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $110, purchase online

What: The sixth annual Matriarchs Uprising Festival features a mix of live, on-demand, and community events that celebrate contemporary dance by Indigenous women artists. This year’s festival is themed Noojimo’idizo — she cures herself — and features dance performances, short video works, workshops, and Talking Truths Circle Conversations.

When: February 19 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Streaming online and at The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Pay what you can; register online

What: Vancouver Sevens is gearing up for its huge return to BC Place this month, and to get you ready for all of the action, there’s an outdoor celebration packed with exciting activities.

The Bentall Centre’s Rugby Sevens Kick-Off party on the plaza at 555 Burrard Street takes place on Friday, February 23.

From noon to 4 pm, you can enjoy free live entertainment, treat yourself to tasty beverages and food items, and get pumped up with friends and fellow fans before heading down for the first day of HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024.

When: February 23, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Plaza — 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Underground Comedy Railroad Tour What: Canada’s first all-black comedy tour rolls into town on its 12th anniversary this February. Commemorate Black History Month by enjoying a night of laughs with Daniel Woodrow, Keesha Brownie, Rodney Ramsey, Tamara Shevon, and special guests. When: February 24, 2024

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The MOTN — 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25.57; purchase online

What: Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2024. And they’re bringing some of the world’s finest makers to town.

The highly anticipated event will take place from February 24 to March 3, with 149 wineries from 12 countries featured at 43 events.

Guests of the 45th annual fest will Discover Italy, this year’s themed country, through winery dinners, seminars, lunches, minglers, and the International Festival Tastings at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

When: February 24 to March 3, 2024

Where: Venues around Vancouver

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns with an epic series of events celebrating climbing, snowsports, mountain biking, and more from February 23 to March 3.

Several theatres in North Van and Vancouver will host a thrilling lineup of films, presentations, and workshops. Guests will also hear from inspiring guest speakers and thought-provoking filmmakers from around the world.

When: February 23 to March 3, 2024 (in-person), February 23 to March 23, 2024 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre and Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in North Vancouver, and Rio Theatre, Roundhouse Community Centre, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver’s wrestling star Ravenous Randy Myers is hitting the canvas hard, but it’s not in preparation for their next hard-hitting match. Instead, Myers is gearing up for the opening of their first art exhibit, Love You Weirdo, at Slice of Life Gallery from February 22 to 25.

Myers has used a variety of mediums for their artwork. For the Love You Weirdo exhibit at Slice of Life, they will be showcasing mostly acrylic on canvas pieces as well as paint markers and needle-felt projects made of wool.

When: February 22 to 25, 2025

Time: Various times (opening night from 7 to 11 pm)

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024 is roaring into BC Place from February 23 to 25 with the most unique sporting atmosphere in the city. It’s the fourth stop on the new HSBC SVNS series and will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams, including both Canada’s Women’s and Men’s Sevens Teams.

Rugby fans are known for wearing their “fancy dress” to sporting events, and Vancouver Sevens is the ultimate costume party. From superhero costumes and animal onesies to face paint proudly representing their country, there are no limits to the unique ideas on display at BC Place. Plus, don’t miss out on the weekend’s epic entertainment and immersive experiences.

When: February 23 to 25, 2024

Time: Gates open at 11 am on Friday, 9:45 am on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission three-day, two-day and single-day passes are on sale now

What: Valentine’s Day-themed lights are transforming the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park into a pink paradise until February 25, and romantics of all ages are welcome.

Bring your favourite people to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for the season of love.

When: Now until February 25, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver invites you to its Lunar New Year at the Castle happenings, including the new themed Afternoon Tea at Notch8.

The tea room will feature a stunning room design by Koncept Designs, and offers Fairmont’s seasonal selection of sweet and savoury bites from Notch8’s Executive Chef Danai Hongwanishkul.

Think Chilled Char Siu Pork Belly with apple and pork floss and a Dragon Ball Cream Puff, to name just a few. Naturally, you can expect a special red envelope with chocolate coins at the Year of the Dragon-inspired experience.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until February 25, 2024

Time: Seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)

Cost: $34.50 per adult, $40 per child (ages 12 and under); make a reservation

What: Choir Boy is the acclaimed coming-of-age story of Pharus, a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys and the leader of its famed gospel choir. Pharus soon discovers that conforming to the school’s traditions is more difficult than he thought when he learns to accept his identity as a young gay man.

Choir Boy is filled with soaring gospel hymns and is a testament to the healing power of music from the Oscar–winning screenwriter of Moonlight.

When: Now until February 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $29, purchase online