15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 9 to 11

Here are 15 fantastic events to check out in Metro Vancouver from December 9 to 11. Explore Make It! The Handmade Revolution, rock out with Dear Rouge, and more!

What: Make It!, Western Canada’s premier craft fair, is happening at the PNE Forum from December 7 to 11. The first handmade market since 2019 will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.

When: Now until December 11, 2022

Time: Thursday and Friday, 11 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, purchase online here

What: The Canucks take on Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild on December 10 at Rogers Arena.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Paradox Hotel is launching a festive buffet series this month called Santa’s Brunch, with Executive Chef Manpreet Sethi curating a selection of over 20 premium mouth-watering dishes for the all-ages, family-friendly seatings.

The menu includes artisan bacon & chicken apple sausages, wild mushroom ravioli, buttermilk whipped potatoes, and more. Chef-attended stations will serve up freshly sourced seafood and turkey.

When: December 11, 18 and 24, 2022

Time: Seatings at 10 am and 1 pm. All ages are welcome, and families are encouraged.

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver – 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Adult $99 + tax & gratuity | Child (3-12 years) $55 + tax & gratuity | Infant (2 & under) Complimentary. Purchase online

What: A free multi-medium exhibit showcasing Jason Dussault’s latest work Book 1: Peter Panda Kills the Metaverse. This first-of-its-kind exhibit showcases both physical and digital versions of Dussault’s BOOK 1 with an immersive, high-definition, audio-visual experience. There will also be NFC-equipped Peter Panda comic books, limited-edition Dussault graphic hoodies and tees, and a collection of unique Peter Panda sculptures.

The FOMO Gallery 19+ event will also highlight a retrospect of the Canadian artist’s career for the past 15 years.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday throughout December

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: FOMO Gallery – 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admissions: To book your appointment, please email [email protected] by Friday 3 pm PST each week.

What: Luxury consignment boutique Mine & Yours is hosting a complimentary Furry Friends Photo Shoot. There will be photo accessories to play with, doggy treats for the pups, and a digital copy of your family photo will be emailed to you.

Mine & Yours is also donating 10% of all in-store proceeds on Sunday, December 11 to the BC SPCA.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Mine & Yours – 418 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Holiday Pop-Up on the Square features over 30 local vendors offering a variety of items and some of Vancouver’s best buskers, making things merry and bright throughout the two-day event. There will also be a musical set by Chorus Studio, a 60-person pop choir performing holiday hits on December 10 from 7 to 8 pm.

A giant inflatable snow globe will be making its downtown debut appearance on both days, and you can even spot the cheerful Vancouver Christmas Market’s mascots, Holly and Jolly, who are always happy to take a photo.

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver-based alt-rockers Dear Rouge are bringing the Spirit tour to the Vogue Theatre in support of their latest album of the same name.

Spirit explores the meaning of the word “spirit” as the world emerges from a period steeped in hardship and isolation. During the creative process, Drew and Danielle McTaggart took up residence in a lakeside cabin shortly after the release of PHASES, their stellar sophomore record.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.50-$32.50 plus fees, purchase Dear Rouge

What: The fourth annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 9 to 18. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 50 unique festive and floral art displays.

When: December 9 to 18, 2022

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver-based Better Basics is hosting its first-ever holiday market, with 25 women-owned, local brands to discover. There will be a variety of home, wellness and apparel brands on-site, including Mala the Brand, Elate Beauty, Hart & Stone, and more.

You can also enjoy a drink from the cider bar from Windfall Cider, a latte bar by Blume, and then pick up baked goods from La Bise Bakery.

When: December 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 852 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The sixth Weirdos Holiday Market is a one-stop shop for everything unusual and delightful for the unique people on your gift list. Shop from 40 artists personally curated by founder and organizer Rachel Zottenberg, including witchy wares, collectibles, eccentric art, candles, books, and more.

When: December 9 to 11, December 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm (Fridays, 19+), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturdays and Sundays, all ages)

Where: The Russian Hall – 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5 at the door for ages 13 and up, by donation for children 12 and under

What: Surrey rap star Merkules is bringing his signature “hangover-rap” style to the Commodore Ballroom this fall. The Monster Energy drink-sponsored, platinum-selling artist has collaborated with a number of other top rap and hip-hop stars, including Kevin Gates, The Game, E-40, Tech N9ne, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista, DMX, and more.

Merkules has reached number one on Billboard’s Rising Artists Chart and is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award nominee. His last five albums went #1 on the iTunes hip-hop charts.

When: December 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus GST. Tickets online

What: Scuba Claus will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium daily to don his flippers and go for a dive, with festive decor and twinkling lights all around. You can also check out The Polar Express 4D Experience and enjoy the magical Jelly Snow Globe surrounded by over 65,000 incredible animals.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Kevin Hart, one of comedy’s biggest stars, is bringing the jokes to Vancouver this month with his Reality Check tour. While Hart has conquered Hollywood with films such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and The Man from Toronto, he is right at home on the stand-up stage.

When: December 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Men’s Chorus presents its annual holiday tradition, Making Spirits Bright at the Vancouver Playhouse. Everyone is welcome to enjoy timeless holiday classics, heartwarming original compositions, and re-imaginings of favourite tunes.

When: December 9 to 11, 2022

Time: 8 pm (December 9 and 10), 3 pm (December 10 and 11)

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$95, purchase online

What: The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit.

Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online