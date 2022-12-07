Anne of Green Gables – The Musical™ is on Gateway’s MainStage this December

Forego the usual festive fare this holiday season. Instead, surprise that special someone in your life with some truly unique items found at Vancouver’s strangest holiday market.

The sixth Weirdos Holiday Market takes place at the Russian Hall from December 9 to 11 and again from December 16 to 18.

For the first time in its history, the market has expanded to include two Friday evenings for shoppers aged 19 and up to discover “decidedly ‘R’-rated curios suited only to (slightly more) mature eyes,” according to organizers.

Presented by the folks behind local curio shop This Monkey’s Gone to Heaven the Weirdos Holiday Market will showcase an eclectic array of unconventional gift ideas, from the delightfully quirky to the downright macabre.

The dozens of makers and creators showcased at Weirdos Holiday Market are personally curated by founder and organizer Rachel Zottenberg, with witchy wares, collectibles, eccentric art, candles, books, and more.

Discover 40 local artists such as Amanda Bullick, who often incorporates ethically sourced bones into her work as Brutally Beautiful; The Paper Nest, who creates stunning artworks using real wasp nests; and Ultraviolet Oddities, whose deconstructed plastic dolls make great recycled conversation pieces.

This year’s market will also offer a plethora of other oddities and attractions, including a sword-swallowing performance by Neil E Dee and his Danger Thrill Show, tarot card readings by Wicked Bliss Tarot, photos with “Weird Santa,” and treats by Punk Rock Pastries.

In 2021, Weirdo’s Holiday Market was attended by over 5,000 curious consumers who embraced their inner weirdo. So don’t miss this one-stop shop for everything unusual and delightful for the unique people on your gift list.

When: December 9 to 11, December 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm (Fridays, 19+), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturdays and Sundays, all ages)

Where: The Russian Hall – 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5 at the door for ages 13 and up, by donation for children 12 and under