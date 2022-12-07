Acclaimed Vancouver artist hosting immersive animation experience this month

Canadian artist Jason Dussault is not just called to be a creator. For him, it is a way of life.

“Art is my meditation and medication. Making art is not a choice for me,” said Dussault to Daily Hive. “I have always had to do it, to me it’s like breathing air or drinking water.”

The passion that the Vancouver-born contemporary visual artist has for his work is clear in his latest exhibition at The Fomo Gallery at 221 East Georgia Street.

Jason Dussault presents BOOK 1: Peter Panda Kills the Metaverse is a 19+ event that can be seen by appointment every Saturday and Sunday throughout December.

The multi-media exhibit had its opening in late November and the artist shared that the event was a huge success.

“It was a packed house,” added Dussault. “Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and the art sold out, so it was great.

“I do hope people get a chance to see my work before I take it down, and the ones that do I hope it brings them happiness.”

BOOK 1: Peter Panda Kills The Universe is the first of a six-part, NFC-embedded comic book series based on the popular character Dussault designed in 2005. The character can be found on Dussault Custom Hoodies, has adorned a snowboard through a collaboration with Flow, and countless apparel products.

The first-of-its-kind exhibit at FOMO Gallery showcases both digital and physical versions of BOOK 1, as well as a unique audio-visual experience starring Peter Panda.

“Peter Panda is a tortured soul trapped in the body of a cute little bear, and he knows it,” reads the official character bio. “Peter loves to show his affection in the oddest ways. Picking up knocked-over garbage cans and then setting them ablaze. Helping an elderly lady with her groceries and then stealing the bag. What a gift to society.”

The nearly 13-minute-long immersive animation features the voices of Dussault as well as Vancouver comedians Ryan Steele and Amy Goodmurphy (Poor Lil Thing Podcast, The Ryan and Amy Show).

“I have been an avid comic book fan for as long as I can remember, so writing a comic book is a dream come true,” shared Dussault, who has showcased his art at 25 international art fairs. “With the public’s support, this will be the first of many graphic novels.”

The FOMO Gallery exhibition also includes a retrospective of some of Dussault‘s key accomplishments, achievements, and unique collaborations from the past 15 years. Guests can also view the collection of one-of-a-kind Peter Panda sculptures and purchase limited-edition comic books and apparel during their visit.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday throughout December

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: FOMO Gallery – 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free. To book your appointment, email [email protected] by Friday 3 pm of each week.