15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 9 to 11
No matter what you’re in the mood for, there’s an event for you to enjoy this weekend!
From Dished Food Truck Fest to Abbotsford International Airshow and more, here are 15 great things to do around Metro Vancouver from August 9 to 11.
Abbotsford International Airshow
What: The Abbotsford International Airshow is back in all its glory from Friday, August 9, to Sunday, August 11. Guests will enjoy aerial performances, aircraft displays, food trucks, craft beer tents, and more.
The action kicks off on Friday with a Twilight Show featuring a mesmerizing Drone Light Show, a GhostWriter, sky demonstrations, and a hot air balloon glow.
When: August 9 to 11, 2024
Time: Gates 2:30 pm (Friday), Gates 9:30 am (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: 31216 King Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: Various prices; children five and under are free. Purchase online
Vancouver Canadians vs Eugene Emeralds
What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.
When: Now until August 11, 2024
Time: Various start times
Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office
Celebrating 35 Years of Quails’ Gate
Where: BC Liquor at 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Cinema under the Stars in Port Coquitlam
What: Port Coquitlam is transforming Evergreen Park into an outdoor theatre in August. Bring the family to enjoy all-ages faves like E.T. and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on a giant silver screen.
When: August 11 and 25, 2024
Time: 8:45 pm
Where: Evergreen Park, Port Coquitlam
Cost: Free
Dished Food Truck Fest 2024
What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm.
The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will also be ample seating.
Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.
When: August 11, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)
Cost: FREE entry
Whistler Summer Concert Series 2024
What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler offers a stunning backdrop for artists and music lovers. The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza with free live music, outdoor movie screenings, and more.
Highlights in August include DJ Surgeon and Astrocolor on August 8, DJ Mixmaster Fab and Colin James on August 16, and DJ LDA and Boy & Bear with special guest Boo Seeka on August 30.
When: August 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)
Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Cost: Free
Vancouver Mural Festival
What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2024 takes place from August 7 to 11 with several new murals being created and unveiled across Metro Vancouver.
VMF will also host mural tours, artist talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party, and more for all ages to enjoy.
When: August 7 to 11, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events
Richmond Sunflower Festival
What: The sixth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers and dahlias starting on Thursday, August 8.
Open as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features dozens of varieties of stunning flowers and plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.
When: August 8, 2024, for as long as the flowers are blooming
Time: Noon to 7 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends and Holidays)
Where: Richmond Country Farms — 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Cost: Advance tickets are $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Admission at the gates is $15 on weekdays and $17 on weekends. Children 12 and under are $5 and ages 3 and under are free. Purchase online
Crave the Heights 2024
What: We hope you’re hungry because Burnaby’s Crave the Heights is returning for another year. This event features a stellar lineup of restaurants with limited menus, drink features, dessert specials, and so much more.
From August 8 to 18, Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene. Mouth-watering pasta at Circolo Ristorante Italiano, delectable desserts from Chez Christophe, perfect pies from Peaked Pies and recently opened spots like Chao Mami — there are so many great places to check out this year.
When: August 8 to 18, 2024
Time: Various opening hours
Where: Participating restaurants in Burnaby Heights. See the full list online
Olivia Rodrigo
What: Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “Teenage Dream” just came true! The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Vancouver.
When: August 9, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
BC Dumpling Festival 2024
What: BC Dumpling Fest will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, making it the perfect opportunity to try your favourites and try something new all in one place.
When: August 10, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm
Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Tickets: Free admission (donations welcomed)
North Shore Goldens Meetup
What: Vancouver Golden Retriever Club, founded by Katherine Priest and her goldie Buddy, is a monthly meet-up group at Bridgman Park and Lynn Creek near Mountain Highway and East Keith Road.
There is no cost to attend, and tennis balls and water toys are provided for the energetic goldies to play with.
When: Monthly, next event on August 11, 2024
Time: 12 to 1:30 pm
Where: Bridgman Park and Lynn Creek near Mountain Highway and East Keith Road, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival
What: One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor music festivals will be returning this summer, and it’s giving fans a huge reason to cheer.
Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 10, is once again offering free admission in 2024. Fans will also be treated to a stellar lineup of performers, including headliner Mavis Staples.
When: August 10, 2024
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
What: Sample beverages from more than two dozen local craft makers, including beer, wine, cider, spirits, and zero-proof options. Sip, sample, and listen to live music before competing with or against your friends in the Games Zone. There’s a best-dressed contest, too, with the theme of “Life on the River.” Event is 19+.
When: August 10, 2024
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Queen’s Park – 51 3rd Avenue, New Westminster
Tickets: $45, purchase online
Vines Art Festival
What: The 10th annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features visual and performing artists showcasing their talents at parks throughout Vancouver. The festival prioritizes the lived experiences of QTBIPOC and disabled artists, with attendees able to enjoy free live music, dance, storytelling and more.
When: August 7 to 17, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
Grouse Grind Mountain Run
What: Time to crank up the Kate Bush because we’re runnin’ up that hill for a good cause.
The 31st annual Grouse Grind Mountain Run returns to the popular North Shore mountain trail on Saturday, August 24. Participants will take on “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster” while raising funds for North Short Rescue. A portion of each registration from the Grouse Grind Mountain Run will also be donated to the volunteer community-based search and rescue organization.
After completing their hike up the Grind, participants are invited to continue the fun at the post-race celebration in the Mountaintop Plaza. Recuperate and celebrate in the recovery zone, enjoy a BBQ and a live DJ, check out the interactive partner activations, and cheer the winners during the award presentations.
When: August 24, 2024
Time: 8:30 am to 1:30 pm
Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Grouse Grind
Registration: Online