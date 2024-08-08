15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 9 to 11

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Elvis Has Left The Building - Darren Lee and The Memphis Flash

From Dished Food Truck Fest to Abbotsford International Airshow and more, here are 15 great things to do around Metro Vancouver from August 9 to 11.

What: The Abbotsford International Airshow is back in all its glory from Friday, August 9, to Sunday, August 11. Guests will enjoy aerial performances, aircraft displays, food trucks, craft beer tents, and more.

The action kicks off on Friday with a Twilight Show featuring a mesmerizing Drone Light Show, a GhostWriter, sky demonstrations, and a hot air balloon glow.

When: August 9 to 11, 2024

Time: Gates 2:30 pm (Friday), Gates 9:30 am (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 31216 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices; children five and under are free. Purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Now until August 11, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

Celebrating 35 Years of Quails’ Gate What: Savour the latest releases from this iconic BC winery, including their renowned Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, which reflect their storied history and commitment to winemaking experience. When: August 9, 2024 Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BC Liquor at 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Cinema under the Stars in Port Coquitlam What: Port Coquitlam is transforming Evergreen Park into an outdoor theatre in August. Bring the family to enjoy all-ages faves like E.T. and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on a giant silver screen. When: August 11 and 25, 2024

Time: 8:45 pm

Where: Evergreen Park, Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Dished Food Truck Fest 2024 What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm. The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will also be ample seating. Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle. When: August 11, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: FREE entry

Whistler Summer Concert Series 2024 What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler offers a stunning backdrop for artists and music lovers. The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza with free live music, outdoor movie screenings, and more. Highlights in August include DJ Surgeon and Astrocolor on August 8, DJ Mixmaster Fab and Colin James on August 16, and DJ LDA and Boy & Bear with special guest Boo Seeka on August 30. When: August 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2024 takes place from August 7 to 11 with several new murals being created and unveiled across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host mural tours, artist talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 7 to 11, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: The sixth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers and dahlias starting on Thursday, August 8.

Open as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features dozens of varieties of stunning flowers and plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

When: August 8, 2024, for as long as the flowers are blooming

Time: Noon to 7 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends and Holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms — 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Advance tickets are $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Admission at the gates is $15 on weekdays and $17 on weekends. Children 12 and under are $5 and ages 3 and under are free. Purchase online

What: We hope you’re hungry because Burnaby’s Crave the Heights is returning for another year. This event features a stellar lineup of restaurants with limited menus, drink features, dessert specials, and so much more.

From August 8 to 18, Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene. Mouth-watering pasta at Circolo Ristorante Italiano, delectable desserts from Chez Christophe, perfect pies from Peaked Pies and recently opened spots like Chao Mami — there are so many great places to check out this year.

When: August 8 to 18, 2024

Time: Various opening hours

Where: Participating restaurants in Burnaby Heights. See the full list online

What: Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “Teenage Dream” just came true! The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

When: August 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Dumpling Fest will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, making it the perfect opportunity to try your favourites and try something new all in one place.

When: August 10, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free admission (donations welcomed)

What: Vancouver Golden Retriever Club, founded by Katherine Priest and her goldie Buddy, is a monthly meet-up group at Bridgman Park and Lynn Creek near Mountain Highway and East Keith Road.

There is no cost to attend, and tennis balls and water toys are provided for the energetic goldies to play with.

When: Monthly, next event on August 11, 2024

Time: 12 to 1:30 pm

Where: Bridgman Park and Lynn Creek near Mountain Highway and East Keith Road, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor music festivals will be returning this summer, and it’s giving fans a huge reason to cheer.

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 10, is once again offering free admission in 2024. Fans will also be treated to a stellar lineup of performers, including headliner Mavis Staples.

When: August 10, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Sample beverages from more than two dozen local craft makers, including beer, wine, cider, spirits, and zero-proof options. Sip, sample, and listen to live music before competing with or against your friends in the Games Zone. There’s a best-dressed contest, too, with the theme of “Life on the River.” Event is 19+.

When: August 10, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Queen’s Park – 51 3rd Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: $45, purchase online

What: The 10th annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features visual and performing artists showcasing their talents at parks throughout Vancouver. The festival prioritizes the lived experiences of QTBIPOC and disabled artists, with attendees able to enjoy free live music, dance, storytelling and more.

When: August 7 to 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

Plus, here’s an event happening this month that you need to get on your radar!