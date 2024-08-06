EventsSummer

Abbotsford International Airshow takes to the skies this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 6 2024, 4:48 pm
Abbotsford International Airshow takes to the skies this weekend

It’s not summer in the Fraser Valley until you’ve spent an August day watching breathtaking flying displays and learning about aviation at the Abby Airshow.

The Abbotsford International Airshow is back in all its glory from Friday, August 9, to Sunday, August 11. Guests will enjoy aerial performances, aircraft displays, food trucks, craft beer tents, and more.

The action kicks off on Friday with a Twilight Show featuring a mesmerizing Drone Light Show, a GhostWriter, sky demonstrations, and a hot air balloon glow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abbotsford Airshow (@abbyairshow)

Later in the weekend, you can catch the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the US Air Force F-22 Raptor, and the RCAF CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team putting on daring demonstrations in the skies. The Canadian Forces Skyhawks will also showcase their daring skill, precision and teamwork.

There will be nearly 40 different aircraft for all ages to discover and take photos with, including the USAF B-52 Stratofortress, F1 Rocket, and the RCAF CC-177 Globemaster III.

Abbotsford International Airshow

Abbotsford International Airshow/Facebook

Plus, there are more than 14 acres at the airport where you can explore the exhibits, activities, vendors, craft beer tents and dozens of food trucks on site.

Abbotsford International Airshow

When: August 9 to 11, 2024
Time: Gates 2:30 pm (Friday), Gates 9:30 am (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: 31216 King Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: Various prices, children five and under are free. Purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson

