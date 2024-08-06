This Vancouver golden retriever meetup is truly a puppy paradise

What’s better than one golden retriever? Dozens! And local owners have the opportunity to make new friends for themselves and their pups in North Vancouver.

Vancouver Golden Retriever Club, founded by Katherine Priest and her goldie Buddy, is a monthly meet-up group at Bridgman Park and Lynn Creek near Mountain Highway and East Keith Road.

The next North Shore Goldens gathering is happening on Sunday, August 11, from noon to 1:30 pm, and Priest is excited for new and returning dogs and their owners to have a great time.

“The smiles on everyone’s faces, including the pups, have been incredibly rewarding,” Priest told Daily Hive. “There’s a special kind of joy in seeing dogs and their owners connect and bond over their shared love for golden retrievers.

“I’ve met many wonderful friends through dog ownership, and I hope to expand that circle even more through this community, not just for myself but for others as well.”

Priest grew up with a golden retriever, Max, who would walk her to school and whom she adored greatly. Max unfortunately passed away at the age of 13 when Priest was just seven years old.

“I was devastated to lose my furry companion so young and never stopped loving the breed, I mean how can you not like a dog that always looks like they are smiling?

“My family never got another dog, although I always hoped for one under the Christmas tree. When I was 24, my partner and I decided it was time to add a four-legged friend to the mix and there was never another breed we considered. We always knew it would be a golden retriever.”

You can follow along with the adventures of Buddy the Golden on Instagram.

Vancouver Golden Retriever Club takes place at Lynn Creek, an approximately 20-minute walk from the Keith Road Parking Lot or an eight-minute walk from the Inter Fields Parking Lot.

There is no cost to attend, and tennis balls and water toys are provided for the energetic goldies to play with.

“Life can be chaotic and stressful at times, and there’s something truly magical about watching a group of golden retrievers run around and play,” explained Priest. “It’s a pure, simple joy that brings a rush of happiness and a sense of peace.

“At our most recent event, we had a 15.5-year-old golden join the fun with the other dogs from the comfort of his floaties. It was a heartwarming moment to see such a senior dog still enjoying his time around all the other pups.”

Sundae, a 15.5 year Golden Retriever, enjoy a sunny float on Lynn Creek at the recent North Shore Goldens meetup. Video by @northshore_goldens and @sundaethegolden. pic.twitter.com/oRJzfRxqqS — Daniel Chai (@IamDanielChai) August 6, 2024

Like its namesake dog, the North Shore Goldens group has grown quickly in its first year. The first event last December had eight goldies turn up, while its most recent event in July had 40 dogs of all ages play in the sunshine.

“The North Shore is a paradise for dog parents. It has seemingly endless trails, parks, rivers, and breweries to explore, which explains why so many people own dogs here. And anyone who owns a golden will tell you, “They are everyone’s best friend!”

“Buddy and I love connecting with other goldens and their owners. The meet-ups are truly about bringing dog enthusiasts, specifically golden retriever enthusiasts, together. There is nothing like looking out at a beach and seeing your dog, along with 30+ other dogs who look just like yours, having the best time of their lives.

When: Monthly, next event on August 11, 2024

Time: 12 to 1:30 pm

Where: Bridgman Park and Lynn Creek near Mountain Highway and East Keith Road, North Vancouver

Admission: Free