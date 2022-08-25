15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 26 to 28

How is it already the last weekend of August?!

We better make the most of it with our latest roundup of fun things to do around Vancouver from August 26 to 28. Check out Italian Day at Grandview Park, Kendrick Lamar, and more!

What: Italian Day in Grandview Park will bring pizza, pasta, and partygoers together at Grandview Park on Commercial Drive.

The mini version of the beloved cultural street festival will feature everything that longtime attendees will enjoy, including live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food!

When: August 28, 2022

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: LaSalle College Vancouver invites you to discover why hundreds of students choose them every year to pursue the career of their dreams.

Attend the free In-Person Open House on Saturday, August 27 from 10 am to 12 pm to learn about LaSalle College Vancouver’s different schools and the over 35 programs offered. It’s a great opportunity to connect with their passionate instructors and the college’s team. Plus you can explore the cutting-edge online and on-campus facilities and ask any questions you may have.

A virtual open house will also be offered on the same date and time, with attendees able to take a virtual campus tour, view program introductions, and meet program directors and the admissions team in several chat rooms. Online one-on-one consultations with one of LaSalle College Vancouver’s admissions advisors can also be scheduled.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 10 am to 12 pm

Where: LaSalle College Vancouver — 2665 Renfrew Street, Vancouver, or online (link will be sent after registration)

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up their August MLS schedule with a special Women & Girls in Sport match against Nashville SC on August 27. Head down early for the pre-game Warmup at the Terry Fox Plaza, with live entertainment, food and drink specials, and more.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50 ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: The first Black Block Party, organized by community leader and activist takes place in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery

The free event features live performances by Black artists, artisan shopping and food vendors, an art installation, prizes, and more. There will be an open jam session where attendees can join in on the music-making. A short panel discussion with inspiring community speakers will also be held on the theme of taking up space and mental health.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Franz Ferdinand What: Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand are playing the Orpheum Theatre as part of their long-awaited Hits To The Head Tour. Since the group formed in 2001, they have gone on to release a plethora of well-received albums, including the self-titled Franz Ferdinand, You Could Have It So Much Better, Blood, Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, and Always Ascending. When: August 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $53 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: In partnership with the Punjabi Market Collective, the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is bringing dance, music, poetry, cuisine, family activities, and more to the streets of Vancouver’s historic Punjabi Market for a free outdoor celebration. Featuring performances by Jugpreet Bajwa, Robyn Sandhu, Coastal Wolf Pack, and others, with DJ Element spinning the latest tracks throughout the day.

Hi Class Food Truck (traditional North Indian food) and Namaste Food Lovers (Indo-Chinese fusion food) will be on location, with Hi Class also serving free jalebis (Indian sweet). There are lots of great restaurants and shops to discover in the neighbourhood as well.

When: August 28, 2022

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: Main Street and 49th Avenue in the parking lot behind Tim Hortons

Admission: Free

What: BC Lions take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders on August 26 at BC Place. Fans will also want to check out the Backyard Block Party at Robson and Beatty and on Terry Fox Plaza to enjoy pre-game entertainment, food and drinks, and more.

When: August 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings until August 27.

When: Now until August 27, 2022 (performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: There are a number of classic train rides and railways that you should track down this season and year-round. Plan a visit and soon you and your family will be shouting, “All aboard!”

From heritage rail lines to amusement park rides and underground train tours, here are 10 terrific trains you can ride this summer in and around Metro Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver and neighbouring areas. See the list online.

What: Pet-a-Palooza, the West Coast’s largest outdoor pet festival, will feature a 120-foot pool party, a drive-through window with a variety of delicious treats, and puppy-friendly yoga. Jean Huang and her dog Ou Zai will also be putting on an art show titled Chewed Up! An Art Show for Dogs, by a Dog.

The highlight of the event is the dog races, categories will include English bulldogs, French bulls, wieners, and corgis.

When: August 28, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, is happening every weekend in August in the Granville Entertainment District.

This year’s outdoor festival is free to the public thanks to the support of community sponsor Telus Mobility. Attendees of Granville Promenade will enjoy live music, street entertainment, patios, art, and markets. DVBIA will also give away prizes from local businesses.

Visitors will also want to check out Granville Promenade often as each day of the event will feature a different “theme” to discover.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in August

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District – Granville Street between Smithe Street and Helmcken Street

Cost: Free

What: Kendrick Lamar is bringing The Big Steppers Tour to Rogers Arena this weekend. The world tour is in support of his latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Lamar is touring with previous collaborator Baby Keem and fellow LA-based rapper Tanna Leone.

When: August 28, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Women In Film Festival hosts a two-day celebration of the Best of Fest and Best of BC Shorts from this year’s event. Guests can enjoy a variety of screenings, a Zoom panel discussion, filmmaker Q&As, galas and mixers, and more at VIFF Centre this weekend.

When: August 26 and 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

When: August 26 to 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online