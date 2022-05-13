Here’s some news that definitely won’t kill your vibe.

Kendrick Lamar just announced a world tour, and he’ll be dropping by Vancouver for one night, playing Rogers Arena on August 28.

The Big Steppers Tour begins in Oklahoma City on July 19. The star will also play two shows in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.

The tour closes out in Auckland, New Zealand, on December 16.

This announcement comes on the same day the LA rapper released his long-awaited fifth studio album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, blessing his fans with two exciting surprises this week.

It’s been five years since the “HUMBLE” rapper released a new album, with his last one being the critically-acclaimed soundtrack for Black Panther.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers https://t.co/544YaTY8ys — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 13, 2022

Lamar is touring with previous collaborator Baby Keem and fellow LA-based rapper Tanna Leone.

For now, fans can check out Lamar’s site to gain more insight into his latest album. It includes photos, a blog post and a scan of the news release announcing Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.

Per Ticketmaster, various presales are happening on Thursday, May 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 20 at noon.

The Big Steppers Tour

When: Sunday, August 28 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Price: TBA

With files from Daily Hive Staff.