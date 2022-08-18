15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 19 to 21

Another wonderful weekend to enjoy! Fill your time with these fantastic 15 events happening in and around Vancouver from August 19 to 21.

PNE Fair, The Killers, Fridays on Front and so much more! Remember to slap on the sunscreen and have a great time!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: SummerLight Festival showcases Vancouver’s best Indie music, alt fashion & progressive art in Strathcona this weekend. The newest city festival features two live stages featuring The Zolas, Fake Shark, Desirée Dawson, food trucks and vendor market, a licensed bar, art installations and digital graffiti wall, and more for all ages to check out. Definitely an event you don’t want to miss.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: SummerLight Festival Grounds – 876 Cordova Diversion, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Nation Extreme Wrestling 9: Take Me Out to the Brawl Game What: Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW) brings action-packed pro wrestling to Nat Bailey’s field for the first time in the stadium’s history. The inaugural Basebrawl event features nine matches with over 30 stars, including California’s Kidd Bandit, Vancouver’s Jacky Lee, NEW Women’s Champion Nicole Matthews, the Voros Twins, and more. When: August 20, 2022

Time: Gates 3 pm, first match at 3:30 pm

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18-$28 plus fees, purchase online The Killers What: The Killers will be kicking off their Imploding the Mirage Tour at Rogers Arena. The band had planned on an earlier world tour to promote the album, but the pandemic forced them to change their plans. Pressure Machine, the latest album from the band, who originated in Las Vegas, will be released six days before the Vancouver show. When: August 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Beanstock Coffee Festival is finally returning to Vancouver after a long three-year hiatus. Coffee fans and enthusiasts will be able to get together at the Roundhouse Community Centre in Yaletown where local specialty coffee roasters from around western Canada will showcase their standout beans.

Festival-goers can expect to sample coffee from these exceptional roasters, as well as learn about the best ways to brew great coffee at home with some hands-on learning opportunities from pro baristas.

When: August 20 and 21, 2022

Time: 8 am to noon, 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: From $30

What: Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

Some participating food vendors will include Donuteria – the brioche-style donut shop located in downtown New West – and Italian eats from Gastronomia Italia. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. The events will also be fully licensed.

When: Every Friday until August 19, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600-block of Front Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Far From the Tree Productions presents a live workshop /stage reading event Little Women, a brand new adaptation by Joelle Wyminga of the literary classic by Louisa May Alcott.

When: August 18 to 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (plus 2 pm on Saturday)

Where: Pacific Theatre – 1440 W 12 Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $12, purchase online

What: Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 20 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. The one-day fest is presented by catit and is part purrty, part trade show, and part adoption event all for a worthy cause.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $27 plus fees for ages 13 and up, $20 plus fees for ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and under. The first 100 readers will receive 10% off the ticket price using code DAILYHIVE10. Purchase online

What: The popular Richmond Maritime Festival will take place on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21 at the Britannia Shipyards

The National Historic Site in Steveston will host plenty of free activities for guests of all ages, including live entertainment, heritage boats, artisan and good vendors, and more.

When: August 20 and 21, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Admission: Free

What: On Saturday, August 20, the fifth annual Monstercat Compound will bring an outdoor block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences. The event features two stages of live music, art installations and video games, food trucks and beer gardens and more.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: 380 Railway St, Vancouver

Admission: Free with RSVP, $25 Compound Premium Passes are also available. Purchase online

What: PNE Fair is happening from August 20 to September 5, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy. A highlight every year of the Fair is the amazing concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and internationally-acclaimed artists.

Save room in your Fair schedule to see the SuperDogs’ new super-powered show, “PAWVENGERS,” at the Pacific Coliseum, The Stars of the Peking Acrobats and the exciting Chinese acrobatics showcase, and the world-class Flying Fools High Dive Show. There are lots more to discover, plus don’t forget the exciting rides and the delicious food!

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed on August 22 and 29)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $7 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $2 by purchasing in advance online.

What: The 28th Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow is happening on Sunday, August 21, at the Chilliwack Airport, and visitors to Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow can check out ground displays and community booths at the airport, learn about drone technology, and even try out a flight simulator. There will also be a kid’s zone for the budding pilots to explore.

The main event is, of course, the exciting air show, with a variety of planes taking to the sky. It will be the first time since 2019 that Chilliwack Flight Fest is happening.

When: August 21, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Chilliwack Airport – 46206 Airport Road, Chilliwack

Admission: Free. Donations will be collected at the entrance gate to support the Chilliwack Flight Fest Society with costs for the production.

What: Arts Club Theatre presents a comedic and heartwarming celebration of family. Made in Italy is an award-winning musical coming-of-age story set in the 1970s starring Francesco Mantini. The second-generation Italian teen struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta and reinvents himself as a crooner and ladies’ man.

When: Various dates until August 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: The 2022 Steveston Dragon Festival at Imperial Landing on Steveston’s waterfront is a free family-friendly event that features live entertainment and festival displays, artisan and food vendors, and of course, exciting races.

On the day, you’ll also get to enjoy live music and cultural performances on the main stage by Michelle Kwan and her Guzheng, Coastal Wolf Pack, Luc LeMans, Hon Hsing Athletic Club, and Dj Gerard. There will also be children’s activities, a festival marketplace, and a Red Truck patio to enjoy.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Imperial Landing Park – Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Warehouse is hosting a special pop-up shop at Ninth + Vine in Kits to showcase ten local and sustainable brands. Each day will feature a unique event or activity, including tarot readings, tin-type camera photos, and facials. It will also be a great opportunity to meet the makers behind the great brands.

When: August 18 to 23 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: 2308 West Broadway, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The 27th annual Arts Alive Festival in Downtown Langley is a free, family event that will showcase over 200 visual and performing artists. Stop by to see live music, artists and artisans, a children’s venue and surprise performances throughout the day.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fraser Highway between 204 and 206 Street, Langley

Cost: Free