EventsArtsSummerConcertsDH Community Partnership

Here are all the concerts you can see at SummerLight Festival this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 16 2022, 7:59 pm
Here are all the concerts you can see at SummerLight Festival this weekend
Sleepy Gonzales/Instagram | Fake Shark/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Doodle Classroom - A Pop-Up Art Installation at Metropolis at Metrotown

Mon, August 15, 10:00am

Doodle Classroom - A Pop-Up Art Installation at Metropolis at Metrotown
Doodle Classroom - A Pop-Up Art Installation at Guildford Town Centre

Mon, August 15, 10:00am

Doodle Classroom - A Pop-Up Art Installation at Guildford Town Centre
AHFOMAD 2022 Festival

Fri, September 2, 12:00pm

AHFOMAD 2022 Festival
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, September 14, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Vancouver music lovers are spoiled for choice in the summertime and we’ve got the details on an exciting new event debuting this weekend you won’t want to miss.

The inaugural SummerLight Festival, presented by Light Organ Records, is taking place on Saturday, August 20 at its festival grounds in Strathcona.

The massive outdoor party is a celebration of the iconic record label’s 10-year anniversary and is packed with art installations, food and drinks, and live music on two stages.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Light Organ Records (@lightorgan)

Highlights of Vancouver’s newest indie rock and alternative fest include performances by Light Organ’s first-ever signing, The Zolas, Surrey quartet Sleepy Gonzales, and indie-pop faves Fake Shark.

SummerLight Festival

Sleepy Gonzales/Instagram

Other artists performing concerts throughout the all-ages event include Desirée Dawson, The Jins, Jenny Banai, IAMTHELIVING Johnny Payne, and dwi. There will also be surprise bands dropping by to take the stage.

SummerLight Festival

Fake Shark/Instagram

There will be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep you fueled all day and a licensed bar to help you stay cool when the sun gets hot.

Attendees will also be able to check out a number of art installations, a vendor market, and a digital graffiti wall throughout the festival. And there will even be a gallery showcasing top Vancouver NFT artists like FVCKRENDER, Victor Mosquera, Carmilla Sumantry, and more.

Carmilla Sumantry NFT

Carmilla Sumantry/Submitted

SummerLight Festival is also being held in support of Strathcona and Railtown and is a great opportunity to visit the neighbourhoods and rediscover what they have to offer.

SummerLight Festival: Light Organ’s 10-Year Anniversary

When: August 20, 2022
Time: 2 to 9 pm
Where: SummerLight Festival Grounds – 876 Cordova Diversion, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Summer
+ Concerts
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.