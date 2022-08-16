Vancouver music lovers are spoiled for choice in the summertime and we’ve got the details on an exciting new event debuting this weekend you won’t want to miss.

The inaugural SummerLight Festival, presented by Light Organ Records, is taking place on Saturday, August 20 at its festival grounds in Strathcona.

The massive outdoor party is a celebration of the iconic record label’s 10-year anniversary and is packed with art installations, food and drinks, and live music on two stages.

Highlights of Vancouver’s newest indie rock and alternative fest include performances by Light Organ’s first-ever signing, The Zolas, Surrey quartet Sleepy Gonzales, and indie-pop faves Fake Shark.

Other artists performing concerts throughout the all-ages event include Desirée Dawson, The Jins, Jenny Banai, IAMTHELIVING Johnny Payne, and dwi. There will also be surprise bands dropping by to take the stage.

There will be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep you fueled all day and a licensed bar to help you stay cool when the sun gets hot.

Attendees will also be able to check out a number of art installations, a vendor market, and a digital graffiti wall throughout the festival. And there will even be a gallery showcasing top Vancouver NFT artists like FVCKRENDER, Victor Mosquera, Carmilla Sumantry, and more.

SummerLight Festival is also being held in support of Strathcona and Railtown and is a great opportunity to visit the neighbourhoods and rediscover what they have to offer.