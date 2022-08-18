Basebrawl: Pro wrestling coming to Nat Bailey Stadium this weekend

The home of the Vancouver Canadians is turning into a house of pain this weekend when pro wrestlers from across North America take to the field.

Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW) 9: Take Me Out to the Brawl Game, taking place on Saturday, August 20 at Nat Bailey Stadium, will feature 30 top wrestlers battling in nine matches. Tickets are on sale now.

It is the first time in the stadium’s history that it will be hosting pro wrestling, and Rob Fai, president of NEW, is excited about the momentous event.

Fai, who was a broadcaster with the Vancouver Canadians for over 1,000 games before stepping away in the fall of 2020, was on The Sekeres & Price Show this week to share how Take Me Out to the Brawl Game came to fruition.

“Well, I’m very fortunate to know some people at Nat Bailey Stadium including the president, Andy Dunn, who just happens to be probably a bigger wrestling fan than I am. So it was a pretty easy sell,” Fai shared. “I came to Andy after kind of establishing our brand and saying, ‘I’d love to do it at that Bailey Stadium.'”

“Within, I think it was like 30 seconds, he’s like, ‘Yeah, you got to put the ring here and you’ve got to do this.’ So I knew at that point we kind of had the hook in the mouth and it was just making sure that we did it right.”

“This Saturday, we’re going to put a ring in the middle of Nat Bailey Stadium and try to put on a show.”@RobFai on the @NEWWrestlingInc event #AtTheNat. @dedutch S&P ➡️ https://t.co/zcSrZKLc4g pic.twitter.com/3BFl1F7NnH — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) August 17, 2022

NEW 9 will set up their wrestling ring in left field in front of 850 seats wrapping around the left-field foul pole. Fans will be close to the action in the club seating as well as near the beer garden.

Some of the featured wrestlers during Take Me Out to the Brawl Game include international non-binary anime wrestler Kidd Bandit from California, Vancouver rising star Jacky Lee, NEW Women’s Champion Nicole Matthews, TikTok sensations Voros Twins, multi-promotion champion and Haida Heartthrob Adam Ryder, and more.

And if you’ve got more than just an appetite for wrestling at Nat Bailey Stadium, you can enjoy a full complement of ballpark food options during the event.

“Nation Extreme Wrestling reminds me a lot of the C’s in the sense that many of our wrestlers aspire to reach the bright lights of their own Major Leagues and that means the vision remains the same for me – help in any way possible to provide them with a platform to be seen and excel,” Fai added in a statement.

Those looking for more slamming action can also check out NEW’s One Year Anniversary show at the Commodore Ballroom on Friday, September 16. The event features international superstars Maki Itoh, Chelsea Green, and many more.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: Gates 3 pm, first match at 3:30 pm

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18 to $28 plus fees, purchase online