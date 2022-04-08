15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 8 to 10

Looking for some fun around Vancouver this weekend? Here are 15 great events to check out from April 8 to 10, including In Wonderland, Medieval Tavern pop-up, and more.

What: Follow Alice through the rabbit hole and discover a world that’s “curiouser and curiouser” at Gateway Theatre until April 16. In this imaginative and contemporary retelling of Lewis Carroll’s classic novels, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, three actors fantastically portray the story’s iconic characters, transforming right before your eyes.

Fun for all ages, In Wonderland is filled with theatre magic like you’ve never seen before.

When: Various dates until April 16, 2022

Time: 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online

What: The Sakura Days Japan Fair is finally back after a two-year hiatus. One of the biggest events in April, the event celebrates the cherry blossom and the arrival of spring in our city. Taking place on April 9 and 10 at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden, this event offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture.

This year, most of the activities will take place outdoors, with a select few vendors setting up inside. From traditional tea ceremonies to delicious food experiences, we’re excited to share the list of eats and drinks that people will be able to indulge in while at the fair.

When: April 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: East Van’s Odd Society Spirits is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine and it sounds like it’s going to be a tasty one.

The Смаколики [Sma-koly-ky] Ukrainian Snacks fundraiser will feature food and drinks from a bunch of local chefs and others from within the food and beverage industry, including Todd Graham of Hand Taste Ferments, Kody Abrams from Greenhorn Cafe, and Andrew Morales of Txirimiri.

When: April 10, 2022

Time: 3 pm to 8 pm

Where: 1725 Powell Street, Vancouver

Reservations: Made online via their Instagram

What: If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to dine like a king and be entertained by a court jester, all while chowing down on some Medieval-inspired fare, this is your chance.

The Medieval Tavern pop-up will be held at the Vancouver Alpen Club at 4875 Victoria Drive until April 27. Tickets to the Medieval event include a theatrical aspect and a dinner. And of course, there will be tankards of ale.

When: Now until April 27, 2022

Time: Various timeslots

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: purchase online

What: Guests are invited to explore a “typical” Sikh-Punjabi home to discover the importance of a physical place and its spiritual role. The semi-guided immersive experience features a series of rooms and prompts curated and produced by local artists. A virtual version of True Home will be also offered.

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and at Hubcast Studios – Surrey 8240 188th Street, Surrey

Cost: By Donation

What: Who doesn’t love Easter treats? They come in amazing seasonal flavours like carrot cake, Mini Eggs, and Cream Egg, not to mention the whimsical pastel colouring of baby duck and bunny toppers. Also, Hot Cross Buns. We can’t resist one of those babies around this time of year.

Here’s where to get the best Easter treats in and around Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Whitecaps’ April 9 match against the Portland Timbers will also be a Vaisakhi Celebration to honour the culture and creativity of South Asian communities. There will be a number of activities throughout the evening that will incorporate several traditions and celebrations of Vaisakhi, including live entertainment, delicious food, and more.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Taves Family Farms is back with its adults-only egg hunt on two nights in April. Guests can hang out with the farm animals and celebrate with food, drinks, cider flights, hayrides, live music, and a group Easter egg hunt.

You have to be over 19 to join in and your ticket comes with a ton of perks. And it’s BYOB: bring your own basket. The Easter egg hunt starts at 7:45 pm so you will want to bring a flashlight.

When: April 8 and April 9, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm

Where: Taves Family Farms, 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Starting at $69.95, available online

What: Some of Vancouver’s top comedy talents team up for a special comedy fundraiser for Ukraine. Performers include Charlie Demers, Peter Kelamis, Jane Stanton, Justin Nichol, Kevin Banner, Sam Tonning, Yumi Nagashima, and David and Ken. All profits will be donated to Rose Charities Ukraine Emergency Fund, directly helping children and families affected by the crisis.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s seasonally-themed patio has transformed the heated Alpine-inspired domes into garden oases, complete with jewel-toned florals, lush greenery, and plenty of comfy cushions.

Guests are invited to step into the domes at The Westin Bayshore and enjoy fresh, new menu items and beverages inspired by the garden theme.

When: Now until May 8, 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing a major event to kick off its spring season: Food Truck Wars. Set to span over three delicious days, the event will offer patrons access to a whopping 40 trucks each day of the fest.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded to various food trucks based on categories like Between the Buns, Best Meat Sweats, Sweets, International/Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based. Folks can also enjoy live music and entertainment, “site-wide beer and wine,” and much more.

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds — 6050 176th Street, Surrey (in front of the Agriplex).

Admission: Free

What: BC Distilled, the province’s premier artisan distillery festival, is happening on Saturday, April 9. The event will have two tastings, each featuring 30 distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, including Arbutus Distillery, Ampersand Distilling Co., and Indigenous World Spirits.

From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample, all from local BC-based distilleries.

Where: April 9, 2022

Time: 3 to 5:30 pm, 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy tickets online

What: A number of retailers in South Granville have transformed their storefronts with floral art installations, creating a spring stroll that you won’t want to miss. On display now in front of 10 local businesses, the beautiful creations are part of the South Granville Business Improvement Association’s (SGBIA) Bloom.

The seasonal celebration also features spring-themed menu items at neighbourhood spots, plus a chance to win a $200 gift card to the South Granville business of your choice in an Instagram photo contest

When: Now on display

Where: South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Avenue.

Cost: Free

What: The hometown Canucks face-off with the visiting Sharks on April 9 at Rogers Arena.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Acclaimed author and artist Douglas Coupland, in partnership with the West Vancouver Art Museum, has created a series of photographic scenes inspired by his book Girlfriend in a Coma. The photographs were created in West and North Vancouver, and feature a variety of local homes, volunteer models, and cars and clothes provided by the community. Rabbit Lane is part of the 2022 Capture Photography Festival Selected Exhibition Program.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays until May 28, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: West Vancouver Art Museum – 680 17th Street, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation