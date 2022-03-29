‘Tis the season of the food and drink festival and we are all for it! Joining the list of awesome festivals happening right now is BC Distilled, the province’s premier artisan distillery festival.

The Main Festival event is happening on Saturday, April 9, and will feature 30 distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, including Arbutus Distillery, Ampersand Distilling Co., and Indigenous World Spirits.

From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample, all from local BC-based distilleries.

The festival will be split into two events in order to keep capacity low, so spirit fans can choose to partake in either an afternoon or evening tasting, both taking place at the Croatian Cultural Centre.

Attendees can choose between the 3 to 5:30 pm or the 6:30 to 9 pm tasting.

While there won’t be food at the event itself, festival-goers will be able to buy some munchies from on-site food trucks – a good thing to keep in mind for the hungry drinker.

In addition to the tastings, tickets are available for a Distillers Dinner at Forage Restaurant on April 8, featuring five courses, five sample spirits, and five cocktails.

BC Distilled held its first event in 2014 and since then has grown to become the largest spirits event in Canada exclusively hosting local distilleries.

BC Distilled Main Festival 2022

Where: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy tickets online

Instagram | Facebook