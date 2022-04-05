Whitecaps celebrate Vaisakhi with special logo designed by local Sikh artist

Vancouver artist Sandeep Johal treasures her childhood memories of Vaisakhi, especially when her family would make the trip from the Okanagan to Vancouver for the festivities.

“We would start at Ross Temple and then make our way down Main Street to the Punjabi Market,” said Johal. “As a kid, I remember it being so wild and loud and colourful. I just wanted to eat all of the delicious snacks.”

“As an adult, I feel it really embodies the ethos of the Sikh people — community, pride, and hard work. And I still just want to eat all of the delicious snacks.”

Johal will be creating new Vaisakhi memories for herself and the Sikh community this weekend when her new artwork is unveiled at the first-ever Vancouver Whitecaps’ Vaisakhi Celebration at BC Place.

The Whitecaps commissioned Johal to create a special Vaisakhi-themed logo, which will be showcased on Saturday, April 9 during the match against the Portland Timbers.

According to Johal, the Vaisakhi-inspired Whitecaps logo reflects her time spent on the farm in her mother’s ancestral village in Punjab, India

“I focused on the Spring Harvest Festival aspect of Vaisakhi,” explained Johal. “The blue background is reminiscent of the expansive blue skies in rural Punjab. The largest crop my family grows is wheat, so I added a stylized version as well as a yellow leafy pattern depicting other crops and trees.

“The orange sun speaks to the amount of labour required to grow and harvest crops, with people often working from sunrise to sunset. I included a black and white bird and some additional dark blue florals to bring more of my style into the piece.”

Jeff Aylen, Director of Marketing at Vancouver Whitecaps, is looking forward to showcasing Johal’s artwork in the lead-up to and during the Vaisakhi Celebration.

“We have been big fans of Sandeep for a while but were waiting for the right opportunity to collaborate on a project that was both meaningful and played to her strengths as a visual artist,” said Aylen. “The method in which she integrates the aesthetics of her heritage and beliefs, in a modern style, we felt aligned well for this celebration match.”

Aylen shared that the April 9 match is to honour the culture and creativity of South Asian communities and that there will be a number of activities throughout the evening that will incorporate several traditions and celebrations of Vaisakhi.

The Whitecaps will be supporting and fundraising for Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK), a volunteer-led, not-for-profit organization that provides freshly prepared langar (food) to over 1,000 residents of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside every week. GNFK will also be at the game handing out chai tea.

Holi Masala and Namaste Food Lovers food trucks will be on-site selling food, with a portion of each sale going towards GNFK. BC Place and Sodexo Live! will also donate $1 from each sale at Bombay Kitchen inside the concourse to the non-profit.

The Vaisakhi Celebration at BC Place will also feature live performances by Shan-E-Punjab and DJ Emenes, henna and face painting, a March to the Match, and Jugpreet Bagwa will sing the national anthem as well as perform at halftime.

Johal said that she hopes that her specially created logo and the Vaisakhi Celebration will help people connect with the Sikh community.

“I hope they get curious about Vaisakhi and come to the next celebration whenever it may be. I hope it inspires them to check out the Punjabi Market and learn about its history,” Johal said.

The visual artist and muralist told Daily Hive that her family will be in attendance at BC Place and everyone is excited about the celebration, especially her son.

“I’m a mother to a wonderful and hilarious 7-year-old son, and he’s been involved with my art since the beginning. He was the reason I left my job to pursue my art career,” said Johal. “I love watching his curiosity and creativity flourish. I want him to know that his life can look any way he wants it to and that he has the power to shape it.”

Business for Johal is flourishing as well, with Johal’s resume including murals throughout Vancouver, campaigns for clients like Holt Renfrew and Earls, and illustrations for the book, Stories For South Asian Supergirls.

“It’s such a privilege to be an artist. I wake up every morning feeling incredibly grateful that this is my reality,” Johal said. “I get paid to make beautiful, impactful work and put it out into the world.

“I feel such a sense of pride seeing my work all over Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and beyond. Mostly, I enjoy flexing my creative muscle in so many different capacities, building relationships, and educating people on the importance of art.”

When: April 9, 2022

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online