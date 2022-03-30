Japanese food fans, this one’s for you – there’s a food event this month you’ve got to be at.

The Sakura Days Japan Fair is finally back after a two-year hiatus. One of the biggest events in April, the event celebrates the cherry blossom and the arrival of spring in our city.

Taking place on April 9 and 10 at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden, this event offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture.

The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm on both days.

This year, most of the activities will take place outdoors, with a select few vendors setting up inside. From traditional tea ceremonies to delicious food experiences, we’re excited to share the list of eats and drinks that people will be able to indulge in while at the fair.

Here is everything you can eat at Vancouver’s Sakura Days Japan Fair 2022.

Ichiyo Matcha Bar : All the matcha drinks you could dream of!

: All the matcha drinks you could dream of! JAPADOG : Japanese-style hotdogs, poutine, yakisoba, and more

: Japanese-style hotdogs, poutine, yakisoba, and more Jeggs : Okonomiyaki, green tea

: Okonomiyaki, green tea Koyuki Sapporo Ramen Izakaya : Authentic Miso ramen was originally invented in Sapporo city in Hokkaido, known as the “Ramen Kingdom”

: Authentic Miso ramen was originally invented in Sapporo city in Hokkaido, known as the “Ramen Kingdom” Takenaka : Freshly made to order TEMAKI hand-rolled sushi on the spot and signature Bento Boxes

: Freshly made to order TEMAKI hand-rolled sushi on the spot and signature Bento Boxes Teppan Yaro : Comfort foods like gyoza, beef rice burger, and rice cake with red bean paste

: Comfort foods like gyoza, beef rice burger, and rice cake with red bean paste Teriyaki Boys : A Japanese street food trailer featuring teriyaki chicken rice bowls and more

: A Japanese street food trailer featuring teriyaki chicken rice bowls and more Tokyo Katsu Sand : The first food truck to serve “real Japanese style Katsu sando” in Vancouver

: The first food truck to serve “real Japanese style Katsu sando” in Vancouver Wakwakburger: Japanese-style burger and fries

In addition to the food vendors listed above, attendees can partake in other Japanese cultural activities, like sampling premium sake, participating in hands-on calligraphy workshops, and joining an Ondo parade.

When: April 9 from 10 am to 5 pm, and April 10 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright