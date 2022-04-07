JUNO-nominee Charlie Demers is one of the performers at 1 Night Stand this weekend at the York (Left: Charlie Demers/com, Right: sergesch/Shutterstock)

An all-star group of Vancouver comedians are coming together for a benefit comedy show this weekend to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

1 Night Stand is happening on Saturday, April 9, at York Theatre. It features two shows with award-winning stand-up, acclaimed musical comedy, and more.

Performances begin at 6 pm and 9:30 pm. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Rose Charities Ukraine Emergency Fund, directly helping children and families affected by the crisis.

“This was an amazing opportunity to support Ukraine, but also to make people laugh in these unusual times,” said voice actor and 1 Night Stand comedian Peter Kelamis in a release. “It’s a great way to support people who need our help right now and raise awareness in the process.”

Kelamis said that he reached out to the performers to bring them together for the fundraiser, and everyone was excited to take part.

“The comics were approached only four weeks ago, and they jumped on board,” added Kelamis. “When you’ve got a humanitarian crisis like this, you can’t just sit at home doing nothing. I got emails right back saying count me in.

The lineup for 1 Night Stand includes include Kelamis (Goku in Dragonball Z), Charlie Demers (JUNO nominee), Jane Stanton (Just for Laughs), Kevin Banner (SiriusXM’s Top Comic finalist), Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia), Justin Nichol (Comedy Brawl at House of Comedy BC), Sam Tonning (Sound Judgement! podcast with Comedy Here Often?) and David and Ken (Just for Laughs Vancouver)

1 Night Stand is also holding an online charity auction in conjunction with the comedy fundraiser. Bidding is open on items ranging from restaurant gift certificates, floral bouquets, artwork, and a luxury Sunshine Coast Experience. Online bidding ends on Sunday, April 10, at 11 pm PT.

Organizers hope to pack both York Theatre performances and raise their goal of $50,000. There are also plans in the works to expand 1 Night Stand to other cities to continue raising funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

“We’re aiming for this event to go as global as possible, and it’s just about engaging as many people as possible to fuel imaginations,” said event co-founder Christian Betley in a statement. “We’ve now got Delhi and London in the pipeline. LA’s going to be the second show after Vancouver. Hopefully, it’s a domino effect. The team is reaching out to anyone and everyone to make this happen.”