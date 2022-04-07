This Sunday, April 10, East Van’s Odd Society Spirits is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine and it sounds like it’s going to be a tasty one.

The Смаколики [Sma-koly-ky] Ukrainian Snacks fundraiser will feature food and drinks from a bunch of local chefs and others from within the food and beverage industry, including Todd Graham of Hand Taste Ferments, Kody Abrams from Greenhorn Cafe, and Andrew Morales of Txirimiri, the Basque snacks that we’ve seen previously at natural wine spot Juice Bar.



A bunch of traditional Ukrainian dishes will be offered, including Vinegret (beet salad), Vareniki (pierogies), Holubstki (cabbage rolls), and Shashlik (charcoal-grilled skewers).

The menu they’ve shared also notes that there will be a dessert Pirozhok – a deep-fried dumpling with berry compote filling.

The one-day pop-up is happening from 3 pm to 8 pm and is open to walk-ins, with some limited reservations available.

Plan to get there early, though, as they’ll only be serving until everything runs out.

There will also be some great drink options to pair with the Ukrainian goodies, including beer and wine from Langley’s Smuggler’s Trail, natural wine from Juice Bar, and refreshments from the team behind the highly-anticipated Wild Thing Snack Bar.

You can also expect a variety of Odd Society cocktails with names like the Odessa Sour and Snake Oil – and yes, there will be vodka.

All proceeds from the event will be going to grassroots humanitarian aid organizations supporting Ukraine.

Ukrainian Snacks Fundraiser at Odd Society Spirits

When: Sunday, April 10 from 3 pm to 8 pm

Where: 1725 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations can be made via their Instagram