15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 26 to 28

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical at the Massey Theatre April 25 to May 12

The last weekend of April has arrived, so let’s make the most of it!

Here is our roundup of 15 great events to check out from April 26 to 28, including Party for the Planet, Richmond Night Market, and more.

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

What: Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh is returning to Vancouver in 2024, and his latest show promises to be a monumental one.

Dosanjh will perform in BC Place’s first-ever Punjabi stadium show on April 27, 2024, with his new Di-Luminati World Tour. The event is expected to make history as the largest Punjabi show outside of India.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a variety of movie screenings for the public at its branches throughout the month, and the best part is they are free to check out.

On Saturday, April 27, visit the Kensington branch to see the seven-time Oscar winner Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Kensington Branch — 1428 Cedar Cottage Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Baseball is Back at Rogers Field at the Nat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme games.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from April 23 to 28. Games this week include PlayNow Throwback Thursday with C’s Collector Pin Giveaway, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Saturday Nat-in-Eh plus Phillips Brewing Koozie Giveaway, and White Spot Family Fun Sunday with a mascot puzzle giveaway.

When: Now until April 28, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online

What: The City of Port Coquitlam is celebrating Earth Day at Lions Park and everyone is invited to the festivities. Residents will have a chance to receive one of the 150 trees being given away to plant on their properties. There will also be educational booths, live entertainment, food trucks, and more.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Lions Park — 2300 Lions Way, Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: No One Special is a one-hour storytelling show about comedian Julie Kim’s childhood. It features moving and hilarious stories about money, theft, food, gender, love, race, bullying, and more.

Kim is a two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee who has written and performed on CBC’s The Debaters, Laugh out Loud, and Kim’s Convenience. Kim recently toured with Ronny Chieng on the 40-show The Hope You Get Rich Tour, headlined four sold-out solo shows at Just for Laughs Toronto in 2023 and was included on VIBE’s list of Power 60: Inspiring Asian-Canadians of Influence.

When: April 26, 2024

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: Waterfront Theatre — 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25, purchase online

What: Hastings Race Course is reopening for the season, and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. Enjoy a fun day out with your friends and family with live horseracing, tasty food and drinks, live DJs, free activities, and more.

When: Season opening on April 27, 2024

Time: First race at 2:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Hastings Racecourse – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Stanley Cup Playoffs are kicking off this weekend, and it’s a fantastic time to be a Vancouver Canucks fan. To help you cheer on your favourite team in style, Good Co. Bars is hosting watch parties at all five of their popular locations. And you can reserve your table now.

The games will be played, with sound, on their numerous big screens, so no matter where you sit in the fan-favourite restaurant, you’ll have front-row seats to all the action between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators in Round 1. Guests will enjoy drink specials, including $5 beers, $6 tequila shots, and $35 beer towers for groups of three or more. Plus, all of your favourite dishes will be available on the menu, including nachos, smash burgers, chicken wings, poutine, and more.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoff game

Time: Various times

Where: Good Co. Bars in Vancouver, North Vancouver and Richmond

Admission: Free

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27. Happening just days after Earth Day 2024, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment, activities, and Indigenous cultural sharing for the whole family.

Party for the Planet is presenting a full day of performances by live musicians, dancers, artists, and environmental educators. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including the electronic hip-hop act The Wookiez, the Surrey City Orchestra, Stars of The North Drum Group, and Tinkerbelle and Wendy’s Neverland Adventure.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Expect plenty of food trucks at the Coquitlam Community Fest this month. The outdoor event will also feature live local music, arts and crafts, a BC Shop Local marketplace, and more. The best part is that tickets are free!

When: April 27 and 28, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

What: Vancouver Opera presents Carmen, Georges Bizet’s timeless masterpiece. Described as one of the most widely performed works in operatic history, Carmen tells the story of the passionate and rebellious Carmen and the dominating military man Don José. Arts lovers will want to check out the shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

When: April 27 and 28, May 2, 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday and Saturdays), 2 pm (Sundays)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Little Mountain Gallery in Gastown invites a new improv troupe each month to take the Salazar stage and share their unique style of comedy. April’s showcase is Vancouver’s own Queer Prov comedy.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $5 to $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: A new addition to the BC Sports Hall of Fame is helping to open doors for the next generation of Indigenous athletes and coaches through an innovative virtual reality experience.

The Digital Indigenous Sport Gallery (DISG) spotlights the accomplishments and contributions of Indigenous athletes, coaches, and builders throughout sports history and culture. Guests can interact with 3D artifacts, explore the Indigenous Sport Gallery, and meet Hall of Fame First Nations and Métis athletes.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (last entry at 4:45 pm)

Where: BC Place (Gate A), 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Tickets: $12 to $20, with family admission available and children 4 and under free with adult admission; purchase online

What: Swing by Haney Farmers’ Market in the heart of downtown Maple Ridge to shop for fresh produce and items from local artisans.

When: Every Saturday from April 20 to October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge

What: Kyoto’s celebrated Michelin-starred Lurra is visiting Vancouver this April for a very special chef collaboration event at Published on Main.

Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published on Main and Jacob Kear of Lurra are creating an exclusive dining experience that highlights both chefs’ love for foraging and celebrates nature and seasonality — from Vancouver to Japan.

Guests can expect an 11-course tasting journey reflecting the seasons of the West Coast and Kyoto. Ingredients may include fresh foraged mountain vegetables, BC fire morels, and local seafood.

When: April 28, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $325 per person