FREE TJ Festival brings Taiwanese street food to Burnaby next week

Apr 24 2024, 6:51 pm
You know spring has arrived when news of all the street food festivals continues to roll out.

One of our favourites of the season is Burnaby’s Tian Jin Festival, commonly called TJ Fest, which is happening on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, the 13th year of TJ Fest takes place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple. There will also be live entertainment, children’s activities, and more.

 

Organizers invite guests to “taste the adventure,” with culinary creations ranging from sweet mochi to bubble tea.

Previous years have also featured popular street foods like salt and pepper popcorn chicken, savoury Chinese buns, Taiwanese pork belly hamburgers, and pepper pork pastries.

In addition to the food, visitors can look forward to multicultural performances and activities for the whole family. There will even be free carnival-style games that all ages can enjoy together.

After chowing down on the tasty eats, make sure to explore the local vendor market on the car-free Smith Avenue. There will also be community booths showcasing local businesses and non-profit charities at the event.

Last year’s TJ Fest | Courtesy Organizers

All proceeds that the TJ Fest receives from vendors are typically donated to a local charity each year.

Tian Jin Festival 2024

When: May 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free

