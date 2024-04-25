NewsVentureJobs

Here's why you might see armed soldiers in Vancouver this weekend

Daniel Chai
Apr 25 2024, 9:03 pm
Bumble Dee/Shutterstock

Although it may seem alarming, there is no need to panic if you see armed soldiers and hear gunfire in Vancouver this weekend.

The Canadian Army Reserve is hosting its Seaforth Armoury Job Fair and Open House on Saturday, April 27 at its Burrard Street building.

Three “assault scenarios” are planned throughout the day, and the Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces is warning local residents to be ready for the loud sounds.

“Nearby residents can expect to hear occasional noise from the firing of blank ammunition,” said the Department of National Defence in a release. “There will also be a minor increase in traffic entering and exiting the Armoury and 39 Brigade Headquarters on 1st Avenue.”

The Seaforth Armoury Job Fair and Open House is hosted by four Vancouver Units in the Canadian Armed Forces’ Army Reserve, including The Seaforth Highlanders of Canada, 39 Signal Regiment, 6 Intelligence Company, and 12Fd Ambulance.

the canadian miliatry is coming to vancouver

Mircea Moira/Shutterstock

Job seekers and members of the public can learn about available roles in the Army Reserve as well as explore the different vehicles and equipment used during the part-time career.

Guests are also invited to tour the historic Seaforth Armoury, which includes the nationally recognized museum of the Regiment.

Seaforth Armoury Job Fair and Open House

When: April 27, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Seaforth Armoury — 1650 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

With files from Samantha Holomay

