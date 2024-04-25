BC SPCA offering half-price adoptions to celebrate an important holiday

The BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is offering half-price adoptions at all its locations to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, but only for a limited time.

From Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, May 5, the BC SPCA is offering 50% off all adoption fees on companion animals like dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small animals.

Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director of Community Animal Centres, will also welcome guests to BC SPCA animal centres for open houses on Saturday, April 27.

“The open houses are an opportunity for the public to learn more about what the BC SPCA does and see all of the ways we care for animals in our community,” said McBride in a release. “It also gives us a chance to shine a light on some of the amazing animals in our centres who have been patiently waiting for their forever home.”

The BC SPCA’s half-price adoptions are sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and include several cats that were surrendered from a property in Houston, BC.

“Obviously, taking in that number of cats at one time, has meant that space for other animals who need the BC SPCA’s care is in short supply right now,” explained McBride. “Many of these cats are not as outgoing as some of the others available for adoption who have experienced what being in a home and giving and receiving affection looks like. So they can be overlooked by potential families.

“We want to remind people that with some time, these lovely cats will make the best addition to a family.”

A dog that is also available for adoption at the BC SPCA’s South Peace animal centre is Soro, a two-year-old shepherd mix.

“Soro came to us with horrible wounds to his chest, chin and underarms in July of last year,” McBride shared. “It isn’t a surprise that he was initially distrustful of people, given his injuries, but after many surgeries, and countless wound dressings, his true personality has begun to shine. He is a big dog with a big heart who deserves a loving home.”

Anyone interested in adopting a new furry best friend can visit the BC SPCA’s website to view available animals and learn more about the adoption process.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: Start time at Noon or 1 pm, depending on location

Where: Various BC SPCA animal centres across BC

Cost: Free