15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 19 to 21

Make your weekend soar with our list of 15 great things to do in Metro Vancouver from April 19 to 21. Featuring the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, Food Truck Wars, and more.

What: The inaugural Coast City Country Festival is coming to Vancouver this spring, and it’s bringing a huge lineup of music superstars to town.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Canadian rock icons Nickelback, and award-winning country superstar Dierks Bentley are just a few of the acts announced for the city-wide event, which will take place from April 19 to 20.

The new festival will offer music fans exciting experiences at BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other stages around Vancouver.

When: April 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other venues

Tickets: Starting at $99 all-in. Tickets available online

What: Trout Lake Community Centre in East Vancouver is celebrating Earth Day with a day full of green family fun. Guests will enjoy games and crafts, a nature hunt, and more. There will also be a variety of activities and informational booths to visit at the event.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Brewhalla takes over The Shipyards in North Vancouver for an evening of fun sipping and sampling the finest local craft beverages.

Guests will enjoy access to over 30 craft beverage vendors serving beer, wine, cider, mead, spirits, and zero-proof options. The 19+ festival will also feature live music, food trucks, friendly competitions, and more.

When: April 19

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards in North Vancouver — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $45, which includes a tasting glass, three drink tokens, live music, and access to all vendors. Purchase online

What: Instant Theatre and yamjam team up for an improv jam showcase at the Slice of Life Art Gallery in East Vancouver. Interested audience members will even have a chance to join the fun onstage, so be prepared to join the fun.

When: April 19, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Slice of Life Art Gallery — 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees; purchase online

What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the crowds.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Ever wanted to learn more about coffee and where it came from? This is the event for you. You can expect live music, food vendors, and plenty of coffee demonstrations throughout the day.

There will be a Latte Art Contest, where expert baristas will test their skills, and a mixology show featuring all sorts of coffee-based cocktails.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35

What: DanceHouse and Vancouver Tap Dance Society are teaming up to present the Canadian premiere of Dorrance Dance’s SOUNDspace.

Dorrance Dance aims to grow the tap audience by exploring new possibilities of the relationship between sound and movement. SOUNDspace is described as a breathtaking meeting of traditions and current techniques. Get ready to enjoy a virtuoso display of physical percussion that gives rise to a wall of sound, the performers uniting to build a syncopated conflagration that will set the stage afire.

When: April 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starts at $35, purchase online

Food Truck Wars 2024 What: Vancouver has a pretty incredible food truck scene, so naturally, you want to know which one is the best of the best. Hence, the food truck wars. On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks. When: Friday, April 19: 3 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, April 20: 11 am – 9 pm

Sunday, April 21: 11 am – 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation Glory Days 15 Year Anniversary featuring the last DJ set by MY!GAY!HUSBAND! What: Glory Days celebrates its 15th anniversary with the last DJ set by Vancouver’s own MY!GAY!HUSBAND! along with Glory Days resident DJs Sincerely Hana, Rico Uno, and Genie. M!G!H! has performed for hundreds of thousands of fans throughout a 20-year career. The acclaimed artist will now focus on producing great local events around the city. When: April 20, 2024

Time: Doors 10:30 pm, curfew 2 am

Where: Biltmore Cabaret — 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free RSVP ticket valid until 12 midnight, $15 skip the line VIP. Purchase online Made in the 604 – Spring Pop-Up Market What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more. Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Sunday, April 21, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets. When: April 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Dragon boat racers and fans are taking to the waters of the Burrard Inlet this weekend for Canada’s first dragon boat event of 2024.

The fifth annual Inlet Spring Regatta will be held on Saturday, April 20, at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody.

This year’s family-friendly event is the biggest in the event’s history, with dozens of teams competing in several divisions. The Regatta will also feature plenty of activities and entertainment for all ages.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 7:45 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park — 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Free