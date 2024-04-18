15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 19 to 21
Time flies when you’re having fun!
Make your weekend soar with our list of 15 great things to do in Metro Vancouver from April 19 to 21. Featuring the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, Food Truck Wars, and more.
For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
Coast City Country Festival
What: The inaugural Coast City Country Festival is coming to Vancouver this spring, and it’s bringing a huge lineup of music superstars to town.
American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Canadian rock icons Nickelback, and award-winning country superstar Dierks Bentley are just a few of the acts announced for the city-wide event, which will take place from April 19 to 20.
The new festival will offer music fans exciting experiences at BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other stages around Vancouver.
When: April 19 and 20, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other venues
Tickets: Starting at $99 all-in. Tickets available online
Earth Day at Trout Lake Community Centre
What: Trout Lake Community Centre in East Vancouver is celebrating Earth Day with a day full of green family fun. Guests will enjoy games and crafts, a nature hunt, and more. There will also be a variety of activities and informational booths to visit at the event.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
What: Brewhalla takes over The Shipyards in North Vancouver for an evening of fun sipping and sampling the finest local craft beverages.
Guests will enjoy access to over 30 craft beverage vendors serving beer, wine, cider, mead, spirits, and zero-proof options. The 19+ festival will also feature live music, food trucks, friendly competitions, and more.
When: April 19
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards in North Vancouver — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $45, which includes a tasting glass, three drink tokens, live music, and access to all vendors. Purchase online
Instant Theatre and yamjam presents: An Improv Jam Show
What: Instant Theatre and yamjam team up for an improv jam showcase at the Slice of Life Art Gallery in East Vancouver. Interested audience members will even have a chance to join the fun onstage, so be prepared to join the fun.
When: April 19, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Slice of Life Art Gallery — 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20 plus fees; purchase online
Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade
What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.
Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.
Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the crowds.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
The Trail of Coffee
What: Ever wanted to learn more about coffee and where it came from? This is the event for you. You can expect live music, food vendors, and plenty of coffee demonstrations throughout the day.
There will be a Latte Art Contest, where expert baristas will test their skills, and a mixology show featuring all sorts of coffee-based cocktails.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $25 to $35
SOUNDspace by Dorrance Dance
What: DanceHouse and Vancouver Tap Dance Society are teaming up to present the Canadian premiere of Dorrance Dance’s SOUNDspace.
Dorrance Dance aims to grow the tap audience by exploring new possibilities of the relationship between sound and movement. SOUNDspace is described as a breathtaking meeting of traditions and current techniques. Get ready to enjoy a virtuoso display of physical percussion that gives rise to a wall of sound, the performers uniting to build a syncopated conflagration that will set the stage afire.
When: April 19 and 20, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starts at $35, purchase online
Food Truck Wars 2024
What: Vancouver has a pretty incredible food truck scene, so naturally, you want to know which one is the best of the best. Hence, the food truck wars.
On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks.
When: Friday, April 19: 3 pm – 9 pm
Saturday, April 20: 11 am – 9 pm
Sunday, April 21: 11 am – 8 pm
Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley
Cost: Entry by donation
Glory Days 15 Year Anniversary featuring the last DJ set by MY!GAY!HUSBAND!
What: Glory Days celebrates its 15th anniversary with the last DJ set by Vancouver’s own MY!GAY!HUSBAND! along with Glory Days resident DJs Sincerely Hana, Rico Uno, and Genie.
M!G!H! has performed for hundreds of thousands of fans throughout a 20-year career. The acclaimed artist will now focus on producing great local events around the city.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: Doors 10:30 pm, curfew 2 am
Where: Biltmore Cabaret — 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free RSVP ticket valid until 12 midnight, $15 skip the line VIP. Purchase online
Made in the 604 – Spring Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Sunday, April 21, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.
When: April 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Inlet Spring Regatta
What: Dragon boat racers and fans are taking to the waters of the Burrard Inlet this weekend for Canada’s first dragon boat event of 2024.
The fifth annual Inlet Spring Regatta will be held on Saturday, April 20, at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody.
This year’s family-friendly event is the biggest in the event’s history, with dozens of teams competing in several divisions. The Regatta will also feature plenty of activities and entertainment for all ages.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 7:45 am to 5:30 pm
Where: Rocky Point Park — 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: Free
Yuk Yuks South Van Comedy Night
What: Comedy fans can get their fill of laughter at the next Yuk Yuk’s South Vancouver event at Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre on Saturday, April 20. The show inside the Jewish Community Centre features Gavin Clarkson, Harris Anderson, Rory Dunn, Katrina Bennett, and Ty Boissonnault!
When: April 20, 2024
Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre – 950 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $20, purchase online
Knockout Events – Canada Cup
What: The Canada Cup is a thrilling evening of boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and MMA at the Sungod Arena in North Delta. Hosted by The Bhullar family, the event will showcase world-ranked athletes from six different countries, including Josh Jauncey (the number two ranked Kickboxer in the world), Eric Basran (Commonwealth Games Bronze Medalist), and Boxer Jesse Arnett (title holder in the UAE league for MMA).
Over 3,000 spectators are expected, such as VIP guests like members of the Vancouver Canucks and BC Lions, multiple Olympians, and various other community leaders. There will also be a red carpet entrance, a live DJ, company booths, and food and beverage available on site.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 6 to 10:30 pm
Where: Sungod Recreation Centre — 7815 112th Street, Delta
Cost: General admission starts at $50, with VIP tables and seating also available. Purchase online
The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party Volume II
What: Put on your comfiest onesie and your fuzziest pyjamas! The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party Volume II is taking over The Rio Theatre on Saturday, April 20.
The event, curated by film producer and programmer David Bertrand, will serve up three hours of retro cartoons, vintage commercials, PSAs, and more. And did we mention the unlimited cereal? Now that sounds like a sugar rush! Guests are also welcome to bring their non-breakable bowls and spoons, though compostable bowls and spoons will be provided.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 10:30 am
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Dream Wardrobe Pop-Up Experience at Guildford Town Centre
What: Explore the immersive Dream Wardrobe pop-up at Guildford Town Centre, check out stunning spring fashion from retailers and meet personal shopping stylists on site.
Visitors can also enter to win a $10,000 shopping spree by scanning the QR code at the Dream Wardrobe pop-up experience at Centre Court or by filling out the online entry form.
When: Now until April 21, 2024
Time: Regular mall hours
Where: Centre Court at Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Cost: Free