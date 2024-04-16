EventsConcerts

Future and Metro Boomin are coming to Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 16 2024, 6:30 pm
Future and Metro Boomin are coming to Vancouver this summer
Future and Metro Boomin/Live Nation

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Theatresports™

Fri, April 12, 7:30pm

Theatresports™

Choose-Day

Tue, April 16, 7:30pm

Choose-Day

Date Night

Wed, April 17, 7:30pm

Date Night

MOTHER'S DAY DINNER CRUISE VANCOUVER 2024

Sun, May 12, 6:00pm

MOTHER'S DAY DINNER CRUISE VANCOUVER 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Future and Metro Boomin are rolling into Vancouver this summer on their new arena run, but don’t expect to see a Drake cameo any time soon.

The rap and hip-hop stars are wrapping up their We Trust You tour at Rogers Arena on Monday, September 9.

The duo is the latest huge name in the genre to come to town, joining 21 Savage, Snoop Dogg and Missy Elliot on a West Coast visit. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 am.

The We Trust You Tour is in support of Future and Metro Boomin’s recent hit collaborations, “We Don’t Trust You,” and “We Still Don’t Trust You.” The former song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts with the track “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar leading Billboard’s Hot 100 for a third consecutive week.

Future is a three-time Grammy winner and Metro Boomin is a three-time Grammy nominee. The duo is currently embroiled in a public feud with Drake, with multiple diss tracks and social media shots released from both sides.

Nevertheless, “Life is Good” for fans when Future and Metro Boomin come to Vancouver this September.

Future and Metro Boomin — We Trust You Tour

When: September 9, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 am.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop