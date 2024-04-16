Future and Metro Boomin are coming to Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Future and Metro Boomin are rolling into Vancouver this summer on their new arena run, but don’t expect to see a Drake cameo any time soon.

The rap and hip-hop stars are wrapping up their We Trust You tour at Rogers Arena on Monday, September 9.

The duo is the latest huge name in the genre to come to town, joining 21 Savage, Snoop Dogg and Missy Elliot on a West Coast visit. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 am.

The We Trust You Tour is in support of Future and Metro Boomin’s recent hit collaborations, “We Don’t Trust You,” and “We Still Don’t Trust You.” The former song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts with the track “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar leading Billboard’s Hot 100 for a third consecutive week.

Future is a three-time Grammy winner and Metro Boomin is a three-time Grammy nominee. The duo is currently embroiled in a public feud with Drake, with multiple diss tracks and social media shots released from both sides.

Nevertheless, “Life is Good” for fans when Future and Metro Boomin come to Vancouver this September.

When: September 9, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 am.