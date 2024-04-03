All 40+ mouthwatering vendors competing in Food Truck Wars this month
Food truck season is officially in full swing, and you had better bring an appetite to one of the biggest events in Metro Vancouver this month.
Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is bringing back its legendary Food Truck Wars from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21, at the Langley Campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).
The three-day event pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other in multiple categories, and diners will want to save room for the extensive lineup.
This year’s awards include:
- Best in Show
- Best Meat Sweats
- Best Between The Bun
- Best Vegetarian/Plant-Based
- Sweetest Treats
- Best International
- Best Classic
- People’s Choice voted by the fans
Tickets are by donation, with partial proceeds going to the KPU Endowment fund.
Here’s the current list of participating food trucks, with more to be added soon:
- Aloha Poke
- BeaverTails
- Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz
- Big Chip Truck
- Bao Buns
- Cannoli King
- Crema Ice Cream
- Cuba Street Food
- Dim Sum Express
- Dos Amigos
- Egg Blanket
- G’s Donairs
- Guerilla Q
- Green Coast Coffee
- It’s All About Grill
- Japadog
- Juicy Green Express
- Kampong Taste Of Malaysia
- KYU Grill
- Lemon Heaven
- Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza
- Mama’s Fish & Chips
- Little oOties Mini Donuts
- Mahshiko Food
- Melttown Grilled Cheese
- Mo Bacon
- Mom’s Grilled Cheese
- Old Country Pierogi
- REEL Mac & Cheese
- Roasted Revolution
- Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Shameless Buns
- ShawarmaTime
- Slavic Rolls
- Street Dogs
- Taco Nori
- Taco Tigre
- The Mad Greek
- Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts
- Tokyo Katsu-sand
- Tornado Potato
- Truckin’ BBQ
- Twisted Potato Express
- Wings Outdoor Grill
This year, there will also be a lineup of live music and entertainers, a local marketplace, and site-wide beer, wine and coolers provided by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in conjunction with KPU’s Brew program.
Little ones will enjoy playing in the Kids Zone, and local sports team activations will also be on-site at the Food Truck Wars to keep the competitive energy going.
And to make your day even smoother, the event will be offering complimentary shuttle service from three locations in Langley.
Food Truck Wars 2024
When: Friday, April 19: 3 pm – 9 pm
Saturday, April 20: 11 am – 9 pm
Sunday, April 2t: 11 am – 8 pm
Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley
Cost: Entry by donation
