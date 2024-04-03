All 40+ mouthwatering vendors competing in Food Truck Wars this month

Food truck season is officially in full swing, and you had better bring an appetite to one of the biggest events in Metro Vancouver this month.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is bringing back its legendary Food Truck Wars from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21, at the Langley Campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

The three-day event pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other in multiple categories, and diners will want to save room for the extensive lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (@gvfoodtruckfest)

This year’s awards include:

Best in Show

Best Meat Sweats

Best Between The Bun

Best Vegetarian/Plant-Based

Sweetest Treats

Best International

Best Classic

People’s Choice voted by the fans

Tickets are by donation, with partial proceeds going to the KPU Endowment fund.

Here’s the current list of participating food trucks, with more to be added soon:

Aloha Poke

BeaverTails

Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz

Big Chip Truck

Bao Buns

Cannoli King

Crema Ice Cream

Cuba Street Food

Dim Sum Express

Dos Amigos

Egg Blanket

G’s Donairs

Guerilla Q

Green Coast Coffee

It’s All About Grill

Japadog

Juicy Green Express

Kampong Taste Of Malaysia

KYU Grill

Lemon Heaven

Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza

Mama’s Fish & Chips

Little oOties Mini Donuts

Mahshiko Food

Melttown Grilled Cheese

Mo Bacon

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Old Country Pierogi

REEL Mac & Cheese

Roasted Revolution

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Shameless Buns

ShawarmaTime

Slavic Rolls

Street Dogs

Taco Nori

Taco Tigre

The Mad Greek

Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts

Tokyo Katsu-sand

Tornado Potato

Truckin’ BBQ

Twisted Potato Express

Wings Outdoor Grill

This year, there will also be a lineup of live music and entertainers, a local marketplace, and site-wide beer, wine and coolers provided by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in conjunction with KPU’s Brew program.

Little ones will enjoy playing in the Kids Zone, and local sports team activations will also be on-site at the Food Truck Wars to keep the competitive energy going.

And to make your day even smoother, the event will be offering complimentary shuttle service from three locations in Langley.

When: Friday, April 19: 3 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, April 20: 11 am – 9 pm

Sunday, April 2t: 11 am – 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.

With files from Marco Ovies