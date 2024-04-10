The world's biggest Vaisakhi parade returns to Surrey next week

The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world is taking place in Surrey next week and organizers are expecting to draw a massive crowd for the festivities.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20.

Over 500,000 people are expected to attend the parade, an annual tradition that returned in 2023 after it was forced to cancel its events during the pandemic.

For Sikhs in BC and around the world, Vaisakhi is a religious celebration. The holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

The Vaisakhi parade will begin at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple and features a variety of floats, live music and dancers, as well as community groups.

The procession of over 2,500 participants will travel along 124th Street and then turn left onto 75th Avenue. It continues on 76th Avenue and onto 128th Street before winding its way back to the Temple.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the gathered crowds.

In Sikhism, only vegetarian meals are served at temples and faith-based events such as Vaisakhi.

Serving free meals to the community is an act of seva and langar — two significant aspects of the Sikh religion.

Seva translates to selfless service and langar is the term used to describe the common kitchen where food is served at a gurdwara (Sikh temple).

Most gurdwaras have a larger langar hall where people of all backgrounds, races, and religions are welcome to enjoy a free communal vegetarian meal.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2024 will also feature live music and community performers throughout the event.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free