Canada's first dragon boat festival of 2024 hits local waters this weekend

Dragon boat racers and fans are taking to the waters of the Burrard Inlet this weekend for Canada’s first dragon boat event of 2024.

The fifth annual Inlet Spring Regatta takes place at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on Saturday, April 20.

This year’s family-friendly event is the biggest in the event’s history, with dozens of teams competing in several divisions. The Regatta will also feature plenty of activities and entertainment for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to witness the remarkable growth in our fifth year of hosting the event,” stated Robbin Whachell, president of the Nothin’ Dragon Paddling Society, in a release. “Our registration reached full capacity for participating teams well before the cutoff date. We’re proud to announce that we have 44 teams geared up and ready to race.

“Additionally, this year marks a special milestone as we welcome teams from the USA for the first time. We extend a warm invitation to the community to join us and discover the excitement of dragon boating.”

Inlet Spring Regatta features 200-metre sprints, with teams racing in one-minute heats of three to four boats across. The top three teams in each mixed or women’s division will receive a prized wooden carved medal by First Nation artist Glen Rabena featuring the kingfisher.

Admission is free for the Regatta, which also includes a DJ, educational booths, and face painting for the young fans in the crowd.

Guests can check out the Yellow Dog beer garden, swing by the food trucks for tasty eats, and shop from the merchants set up on-site. And make sure to keep an eye and ear out for roving entertainment by Adam Faber, Steve Marriott, and John Parsons throughout the day.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 7:45 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park — 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Free