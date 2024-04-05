Get ready, coffee lovers. An immersive event is coming to North Vancouver this month and you’re gonna need a bigger cup.

The Trail of Coffee, presented by Latincouver, is happening at The Pipe Shop on Saturday, April 20.

Caffeine connoisseurs ready to celebrate the bean can head to the Shipyards District landmark to enjoy live music, food vendors, coffee tastings, demos, and more. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

“Leading up to Earth Day on April 22 is the perfect time for coffee lovers to gain a deeper awareness of how this important crop arrives in our cups — and to have fun doing it,” said Paola Murillo, executive director of Latincouver, in a release.

Latincouver is a non-profit organization that promotes, connects, supports and empowers the Latin American community in BC and Canada while sharing their culture. They are also the organizers of the popular annual Carnaval del Sol event.

The Trail of Coffee will introduce guests to coffee-growing regions through interactive exhibits and presentations. The event will also showcase how to pick, process and brew coffee in mindful and meaningful ways.

Attendees can also enjoy latte art and tastings at the day-long event, which includes an afternoon trade show and an evening mixology show.

Of course, the perfect foodie event isn’t complete without delicious eats. That’s why guests can purchase the Coffee Flavour Explorer Pass, which includes tasty food and beverages from the Café Bar in addition to access to exhibitions and speakers

There is also a VIP Coffee Trail Pass available, which adds access to workshops and tastings, coffee cocktails, and more.

“Latin countries in South and Central America are leading global coffee producers, building not only economic value but community by growing, processing, and exporting one of the world’s most beloved beverages,” added organizers in a statement.

“Coffee-centered festivals thrive in other parts of the world, and Latincouver is proud to bring this celebration of the bean to Vancouver.”

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 12 to 8:30 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$35, purchase online