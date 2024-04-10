This FREE personal shopping service is perfect for updating your style

The sun is shining and we’re ready to update our wardrobe for the spring season (and beyond)! However, doing so can be overwhelming with so many shopping options and a limited time to search for new looks.

Guildford Town Centre is ready to assist with its recently launched Personal Stylist Program, a complimentary and customized shopping experience tailored to each person’s unique lifestyle.

No matter your budget, style preference and specific needs, the skilled personal

stylists are ready to help you find your favourite new outfits. And until Sunday, April 21, you could enter to win a jaw-dropping prize!

“We are thrilled to introduce a Stylist Program to our incredible community,” said Kiran Deol, Guildford Town Centre Marketing Manager, in a release. “Guildford Town Centre has always been committed to making the shopping experience easy, fun, and convenient and we’re looking forward to helping those who are looking for a highly personalized, practical and time-saving retail experience.

“Whether shopping for a vacation wardrobe, a special event, a new job, or simply looking to elevate your everyday style, our talented stylists will help curate merchandise and provide tips and advice, all in a no-pressure environment for a stress-free shopping experience.”

Guildford Town Centre has recruited experienced personal stylists such as fashion veteran Elizabeth Bull and outfit curator Sierra Compton to provide shoppers with curated merchandise selections.

Clients can book an appointment with a stylist online, which includes a pre-booking style intake form listing style preferences, wardrobe requirements, sizes, and favoured brands. Shoppers will then meet their stylist at Guildford Town Centre for a guided, two-hour maximum shopping experience where they can purchase items directly from each retailer.

To celebrate the launch of the Personal Stylist Program, Guildford Town Centre is hosting a Dream Wardrobe Giveaway, giving Lower Mainland residents a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree along with a personalized shopping experience with an expert stylist of their choosing.

The contest runs until April 21 and can be entered by scanning the QR code at the Dream Wardrobe pop-up experience at Centre Court or by filling out the online entry form. And while you’re exploring the immersive Dream Wardrobe pop-up, check out stunning spring fashion from the Centre’s retailers and meet the stylists on site.

When: Now until April 21, 2024

Time: Regular mall hours

Where: Centre Court at Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free