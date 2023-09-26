10 recent Vancouver restaurant closures to know about

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Nu Sushi Bar, located at #100 3787 Canada Way – just on the Burnaby side of Boundary Road – confirmed in a quick call with Dished that August would be its last month of operations.

The restaurant, which serves traditional sushi offerings like nigiri, sashimi, and rolls, as well as tempura, udon, bento boxes, and more, had long been a go-to spot for lunch for those living and working in the area.

In a Facebook post on June 29, Amanda Jane Desjardins shared, “The Zephyr Cafe will be closing permanently at the end of September.”

“Our landlords have made little attempt to negotiate a reasonable rent increase for us to be able to stay on Cleveland Avenue, and have made it pretty clear we are not what their vision is for downtown Squamish,” she added.

The cafe’s final day of operation was September 25.

Rib & Chicken, which formerly operated four locations around Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, appears to have recently shuttered its 1660 Renfrew Street location.

This address is now home to the new sushi restaurant Kuro Sushi & Bar, which opened only a few days ago.

It seems businesses in Chinatown can’t get a break lately.

Dalina, a fixture on Main Street and East Georgia since 2016, has seen a series of break-ins and other crimes, which prompted the café’s director of operations to speak to Daily Hive this week about the ongoing struggles the business faces.

Just next door, a poké restaurant has also been dealing with its fair share of difficulties, which have proved too much for it to stay afloat.

Burnout Cafe, which is run by The Narrow Group (the same folks behind Slim’s BBQ, Uncle Abe’s, and The Narrow Lounge), is a cafe on East Hastings Street that is known for its unique location and ample parking space for motorcycles.

The restaurant, founded in 2012, appears to have closed sometime in June or July.

Dished confirmed with the restaurant that it did, in fact, close recently, though it did not provide a reason for the closure.

Coal Harbour’s new contemporary Italian restaurant has quietly closed. A source close to the restaurant confirmed to Dished that the eatery stopped operations sometime in the summer. Dished has reached out for more information on the future of this space/concept.

Closing Soon

While neighbourhood locals might be sad about the restaurant closure, the spot’s delicious wagyu curry will still be available to have at home.

The restaurant is scheduled to close on September 29, so you still have time to go and visit before its final day.

It’s truly the end of an era for one Yaletown-based patisserie.

Ganache Patisserie, located at 1262 Homer Street, has announced on its Instagram page that the business is up for sale as its lease ends in October.

A much-loved local gathering place in Lynn Valley made a sad announcement earlier this year. The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub shared it will be closing its doors later on November 30.

With files from Daryn Wright