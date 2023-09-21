A Vancouver-based Korean BBQ and fried chicken brand has permanently closed its East Vancouver location.

Rib & Chicken, which formerly operated four locations around Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, appears to have recently shuttered its 1660 Renfrew Street location.

This address is now home to the new sushi restaurant Kuro Sushi & Bar, which opened only a few days ago.

Rib & Chicken’s website no longer lists this address as one of its locations, and Google Maps has also marked it as “temporarily closed.”

Interestingly, the brand’s other Vancouver location at 4443 W 10th Avenue also seems to have been removed from its website, with a similar message on Google Maps – Dished has been unable to confirm if this second closure is temporary.

Rib & Chicken continues to operate its remaining two locations: 8167 Granville Street in Vancouver and #103-5568 206 Street in Langley.