It seems businesses in Chinatown can’t get a break lately.

Dalina, a fixture on Main Street and East Georgia since 2016, has seen a series of break-ins and other crimes, which prompted the café’s director of operations to speak to Daily Hive this week about the ongoing struggles the business faces.

Just next door, a poké restaurant has also been dealing with its fair share of difficulties, which have proved too much for it to stay afloat.

Pacific Poké, located at 625 Main Street, posted a notice on its door sharing the news of its permanent closure.

Dated September 4, the letter says, “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Pacific Poké at Main Street.”

“Our time serving the community of Chinatown has been a source of pride and joy. Your support, love, and trust meant the world to us and is the reason we were able to hold onto this location for so long,” the note continues.

It goes on to say that the decision to close the business was made “after careful consideration” and in “light of the current economy and our environment.”

Pacific Poké tried its best to stay open despite regular break-ins, it says, but ultimately decided to close this chapter and “move on to the next.”

The Pacific Poké on Main Street closed its doors officially on September 6 but continued to take online orders for an additional week.

The brand operates other locations in Kitsilano, on Commercial Drive, West Broadway, and two at UBC. There are also outposts elsewhere in the Lower Mainland and in Calgary.

“We will forever cherish this wonderful community.”