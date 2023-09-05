Vancouver’s only motorcycle cafe is closing down later this month, as the building that houses it is slated to be torn down.

Burnout Cafe, which is run by The Narrow Group (the same folks behind Slim’s BBQ, Uncle Abe’s, and The Narrow Lounge), is a cafe on East Hastings Street that is known for its unique location and ample parking space for motorcycles.

The 2032 East Hastings Street address is the former location of Tire Town, hence the open, industrial-style interior and covered parking space outside.

Opened back in August 2022, Burnout Cafe has now come to the end of the line, barely a year later.

In an announcement shared on the cafe’s Instagram page, Burnout explained that, while the team behind the restaurant always knew the building would be torn down at some point, “this news has come sooner than we had expected.”

“With heavy hearts, we would like to let our community know that September 24 will be our last day,” the note continued.

This means you only have about three more weeks to grab a coffee and a baked good from Burnout, and while its time has come to an end, the cafe will be hosting a few more events before then.