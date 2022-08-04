Vancouver’s beautiful new contemporary Italian restaurant, NOX, opened in June, and we have finally popped in to check out the fresh concept for ourselves.

This spot is brought to us by the folks behind New West’s el Santo, Alejandro Diaz, and Sam Fabbro. It aims to be a modern spot for Italian eats with a West Coast flare.

Named after the ancient Roman goddess of the night, NOX is an elegant space where patrons can enjoy a great menu of seasonal eats and a selection of sips from boutique wineries practicing sustainable approaches in both Italy and BC.

During our visit, we tried two of the five different pasta selections.

Both the Braised Leek Ravioli with brown butter and parmesan and the Marinated Crab Egg Noodles with fresh, chilli-marinated crab, pecorino, and egg yolk were top-notch.

Standout starters included the Bison Tartare – served with sunchoke chips – and the Pan Seared Scallops.

If you’re looking for hearty protein-heavy dishes, check out selections like Fraser Valley Duck Breast, Grilled Albacore Tuna, and the Wild Boar, which is aged in bull kelp and served with grilled octopus, a fried egg, and salsa negra.

Dessert at this destination doesn’t disappoint. A small but mighty selection of sweets includes a Panna Cotta, Tiramisu, and Cheesecake.

NOX is open Tuesday to Thursday from 4 to 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 pm.

NOX

Address: 1575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram